CGG Delivers Geothermal Study to Energy Major

CGG announced Tuesday that its Geothermal Science group has delivered a global geothermal resource study to a major energy company.

The study for the company, which was not named, evaluates the scale of the potential for geothermal energy around the world and provides insight into the role this alternative energy source can play in electrical power generation and heating within the energy transition, according to CGG.

“CGG is pleased to support this major client in its objectives to understand more deeply the global potential for geothermal energy,” Peter Whiting, the senior vice president of EAME Geoscience at CGG, said in a company statement.

“With this type of project, we can see how the value of CGG’s geoscience and data expertise is extending into key areas of the changing energy landscape. This trend also reflects our commitment to playing an active role in the industry’s transition to a lower carbon future,” he added.

According to CGG, geothermal energy is seeing increasing interest as a consistent baseload energy supply to support intermittent energy sources such as solar and wind. The company notes that, while the use of geothermal power plants based on volcanic systems is “well established” in some regions, “significant” potential for growth exists in sedimentary settings that are “geographically much more widespread and could open up new areas to geothermal energy”.

CGG’s Geothermal Science group is a multi-disciplinary team of geoscientists, geologists and data scientists with a combined experience of over 130 geothermal projects, CGG highlights. CGG describes itself as a global geoscience technology leader. The company, which is headquartered in France, employs around 4,000 people worldwide, according to its website.

Late last week, CGG announced the start of a new seismic data reimaging program in the prospective Walker Ridge area. The work is part of a major reimaging campaign being conducted in the Gulf of Mexico, CGG highlighted.

