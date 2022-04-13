CGG Builds New European HPC Hub
CGG has picked up the pace on the development of its new activities, especially the expansion of its high-performance computing (HPC) capacity and associated service offerings.
The company recently signed a lease to build a new European HPC hub in Southeast England that will become operational in H1 2023 and increase its cloud HPC capacity by up to 100 petaflops.
“The expansion of our HPC capability at this new UK facility supports both the continued advance of our industry-leading subsurface imaging technology and services, as well as the growth of our specialized HPC offerings to new and existing clients in the energy, environmental and other industry sectors,” said Peter Whiting, EVP, Geoscience, CGG.
“It reflects CGG’s strategy of continued leadership in specialized digital sciences, through the dedication of considerable resources, R&D efforts, and partnership initiatives to deliver highly differentiated digital capabilities that address our clients’ advanced HPC, software, cloud, and digital transformation requirements,” Whiting added.
Building on over a decade of cutting-edge HPC innovations and experience, including liquid cooling to implement high power density and high-efficiency full-immersion environments at its Houston facility, the new UK HPC Hub will leverage innovations in all areas, including industrial HPC and energy efficiency to bring significant advantages to specialized HPC application.
In addition, as part of CGG’s commitment to green energy and reduction of its GHG Scope 2 emissions to meet its pledge to become carbon neutral by 2050, the new hub will be powered with 100% renewable energy, as are CGG’s other UK operating sites.
The geoscience tech major, CGG, has also recently made new appointments to the team. In March, the company named David Viner as head of Environmental Science and tasked him with leading the business. Being an internationally recognized climate change, ESG, and transition strategist, Viner will lead, develop, and grow CGG’s environmental science business.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Writer
- These are the Oil and Gas Workers Most in Demand in Texas Right Now
- Murphy Oil Gets First Oil From King's Quay Platform In Gulf Of Mexico
- Energy Consultancy Warns Economic Growth Could Slow
- Shipping Russian Oil Gets Costlier
- IEA Cuts Oil Demand Forecast
- Fitch Solutions Raises Henry Hub Price Forecast
- Shell, Uniper Working On Blue Hydrogen Facility In The UK
- Noble, Maersk Might Sell Several Rigs To Get UK Merger Clearance
- Seven Out Of Eight Tyra II Modules In Place
- Palfinger Remote Controlled Cranes Picked For Aker BP Installations
- Vessel Sunk at Mariupol Port
- China Oil Demand Outlook Darkens
- WATCH: Johan Castberg FPSO Arrives In Norway
- Oil Worker Shortage Hits Canada
- Controversial $12Bn Bay du Nord Project Approved Despite Protests
- Oil Prices Fall This Week as Supply News Takes Center Stage
- Ukraine Seeks Russia Assets, Oil Fleet Seizure
- Global Energy Spending To Exceed $2Tn. O&G Leading The Way.
- Top Headlines: Manchin Issues Advice for Testifying Oil Execs and More
- 13-Year Shell Journey to First Oil Shows Why USA Output Is Flat
- A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico
- Oil Executives Refuse Democrat Request
- Top Headlines: A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico and More
- Vessel Sunk at Mariupol Port
- Top Headlines: Largest North America Oil Resource On Its Net-Zero Way
- Shunned Oil Piling Up Off China
- Manchin Issues Advice for Testifying Oil Execs
- USA Labels Aramco Attack Act of Terrorism
- Pantheon Theta West Well Exceeds Pre-Drill Estimates
- Exxon Again Finds No Oil In Brazil. Cutthroat Not On Target.