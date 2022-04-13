CGG Builds New European HPC Hub

CGG has made further strides forward in accelerating the development of its new activities with a new HPC hub in Southeast England.

CGG has picked up the pace on the development of its new activities, especially the expansion of its high-performance computing (HPC) capacity and associated service offerings.

The company recently signed a lease to build a new European HPC hub in Southeast England that will become operational in H1 2023 and increase its cloud HPC capacity by up to 100 petaflops.

“The expansion of our HPC capability at this new UK facility supports both the continued advance of our industry-leading subsurface imaging technology and services, as well as the growth of our specialized HPC offerings to new and existing clients in the energy, environmental and other industry sectors,” said Peter Whiting, EVP, Geoscience, CGG.

“It reflects CGG’s strategy of continued leadership in specialized digital sciences, through the dedication of considerable resources, R&D efforts, and partnership initiatives to deliver highly differentiated digital capabilities that address our clients’ advanced HPC, software, cloud, and digital transformation requirements,” Whiting added.

Building on over a decade of cutting-edge HPC innovations and experience, including liquid cooling to implement high power density and high-efficiency full-immersion environments at its Houston facility, the new UK HPC Hub will leverage innovations in all areas, including industrial HPC and energy efficiency to bring significant advantages to specialized HPC application.

In addition, as part of CGG’s commitment to green energy and reduction of its GHG Scope 2 emissions to meet its pledge to become carbon neutral by 2050, the new hub will be powered with 100% renewable energy, as are CGG’s other UK operating sites.

The geoscience tech major, CGG, has also recently made new appointments to the team. In March, the company named David Viner as head of Environmental Science and tasked him with leading the business. Being an internationally recognized climate change, ESG, and transition strategist, Viner will lead, develop, and grow CGG’s environmental science business.

