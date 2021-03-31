CGG Bags 3 Major BP Seismic Projects

CGG announced on Wednesday that it has been awarded three 'major' seismic imaging projects by BP (NYSE: BP).

CGG announced on Wednesday that it has been awarded three “major” seismic imaging projects by BP (NYSE: BP).

Two of these projects are said to be from the deepwater Gulf of Mexico and the other from offshore Trinidad & Tobago. The projects are expected to start in in the first or second quarter of this year and are expected to complete, with cloud delivery of the data, by no later than the fourth quarter of 2021, CGG revealed.

CGG noted that imaging specialists at the company’s Houston subsurface imaging center will employ compute-intensive data driven proprietary algorithms, such as time-lag full waveform inversion and least-squares migration, to ensure timely delivery of the “highest quality” images to better support renewal and development decisions.

“This high profile set of awards demonstrates client demand for our best-in-class technology and service,” Colin Murdoch, the EVP of geoscience at CGG, said in a company statement.

“By consistently investing in our people, imaging technology innovation, and high-performance computing infrastructure during the pandemic crisis, CGG continues to provide an unmatched level of services and image quality as the recognized leader in high-end seismic imaging,” the CGG representative added in the statement.

In December last year, CGG announced that it had signed a multi-client airborne gravity gradient survey agreement with SNPC in Congo. In November, the company was awarded a three-year contract extension by Petroleum Development Oman to continue providing land seismic imaging services at its dedicated processing center in Muscat, as well as “large” offshore Malaysia seismic reprocessing contracts by PTTEP.

CGG describes itself as a global geoscience technology leader that supports the discovery and responsible management of the Earth’s natural resources. The company, which was founded back in 1931, is headquartered in France and has locations all around the globe.

