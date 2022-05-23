CGG And TGS Grab North Sea and Liberia Work, Respectively

Seismic majors CGG and TGS have grabbed two separate seismic imaging deals in the North Sea and offshore Liberia.

Seismic companies, CGG and TGS have managed to secure more work. CGG has been awarded a multi-year contract by Equinor for 4D seismic imaging of multiple towed-streamer and OBC datasets from the Gullfaks field area in the Norwegian North Sea.

TGS, on the other hand, signed an agreement with the National Oil Company of Liberia (NOCAL) to reprocess over 5,100 square km of 3D seismic data over Blocks 8 & 9 in the offshore Liberia basin.

Equinor’s Gullfaks asset team will analyze the resulting 4D seismic images to optimize recovery and value from the field. “This new 4D imaging contract testifies to CGG’s close working partnership with Equinor and builds on our longstanding 4D seismic imaging experience in Norway and specifically the Tampen area. Our team in Norway will apply our unique high-end OBS and 4D imaging technologies and expertise to deliver the highest-quality 4D images to improve reservoir monitoring and enhance the asset team’s production management strategies,” said, Peter Whiting, EVP, Geoscience, CGG.

Starting on May 1, 2022, the 4D imaging contract covers the reimaging of nine vintages of towed-streamer data and eight vintages of OBC data followed by repeat imaging of up to three subsequent monitoring surveys.

For TGS, the survey will be processed using a Pre-Stack Depth Migration (PSDM) workflow to enable optimal imaging of the main targets in the Cretaceous reservoirs to reveal the latest insights into the prospectivity of the Liberia Basin.

Since June 2021, the Liberia Petroleum Regulatory Authority (LPRA), in cooperation with NOCAL, has invited direct exploration licensing negotiations for all offshore blocks over the Harper and Liberia basins. Thirty-three blocks are available with a maximum block size of 3,500 square km.

"TGS has been active in acquiring data over the West Africa Transform margin for the past two decades, and this update of a key 3D survey demonstrates TGS' ongoing commitment to exploration success in the country. Offshore Liberia offers significant hydrocarbon potential and we are proud of our long and successful partnership with Liberia," says EVP Eastern Hemisphere at TGS, Will Ashby.

The survey is supported by industry funding, with processing starting this month and final deliverables expected in Q2 2023.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com