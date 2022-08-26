CessCon To Launch Decommissioning Hub At Port Of Aberdeen

CessCon Decom has picked the Port of Aberdeen’s South Harbor as the location for its decommissioning hub. When opened in the third quarter of 2022, as part of the $473.5 million South Harbor expansion, the hub will create up to 50 new jobs.

The new hub will be located within Crathes Quay at South Harbor and deliver dismantling, recycling, and reuse services with a key focus on subsea infrastructure. The jobs boost is expected over the next 12 months and CessCon will be encouraging applications from people living locally.

The facility is being established under a Memorandum of Understanding between the Port and CessCon, which aims to establish Aberdeen as a center of excellence and port of choice for the offshore decommissioning sector. The agreement complements and expands the decommissioning services currently offered at the Port’s North Harbor and CessCon’s Energy Park Fife Decommissioning Facility.

The South Harbor decommissioning hub will offer heavy lift zones, impermeable concrete dismantlement and processing areas, water collection and treatment facilities, material storage areas, offices, and canteen facilities.

CessCon is committed to the circular economy and the reuse and repurposing of equipment is a primary objective of all projects. The company has a minimum target on all projects of 98% reuse and recycling (by weight) of all material and has achieved over 99% reuse and recycling on several projects to date.

The South Harbor expansion significantly enhances the Port’s capability and capacity, adding 1.4km of deepwater berths, considerable heavy lift, flexible laydown space, and expansive project areas.

The Port commenced a ‘soft start’ to operations at South Harbor in July and has already welcomed a range of vessels while construction continues at pace. South Harbor will be operational by the end of October 2022 and construction will conclude in the second quarter of 2023 when the final quay is brought into service.

“Decommissioning is an important part of the UK's energy transition and there are growing opportunities to reuse, repurpose and recycle material during the decommissioning process. We are keenly focused on this with CessCon and it complements our vision of becoming Scotland’s premier net zero port at the heart of the nation’s energy transition,” Bob Sanguinetti, Chief Executive, Port of Aberdeen, said.

“The new facility will be capable of handling turnkey decommissioning projects and the associated vessels. The substantial laydown and processing areas and water depths allow us to accommodate vessels up to 300m in length. With direct access to the North Sea, the facility is well placed to service the growing decommissioning market in parallel with our Energy Park Fife Decommissioning Facility in Methil, Fife,” added Lee Hanlon, Chief Executive, CessCon Decom.

“The move is the latest stage in our plans to capitalize on the huge North Sea decommissioning market. Our ongoing project to decommission, reuse and recycle Spirit Energy’s Morecambe Bay DP3 & DP4 platforms at our Energy Park Fife facility is going very well and with further projects in the pipeline in the UK, and the development of our new Anson Yard in Brunei, Southeast Asia, we are on the correct trajectory to achieve our growth strategy.”

