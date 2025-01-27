Cerulean Winds Picks Ardersier as Deployment Port for Scottish Projects

'Cerulean's commitment to using the facility marks a major step toward realizing the UK and Scottish governments' vision of creating a world-leading floating offshore wind industrial base'.

Cerulean Winds Ltd. has selected the under-construction Ardersier Port redevelopment project as its deployment hub for offshore wind projects in Scotland.

“Cerulean’s commitment to using the facility marks a major step toward realizing the UK and Scottish governments’ vision of creating a world-leading floating offshore wind (FLOW) industrial base”, London-based Cerulean said in an online statement.

The project, called the Ardersier Energy Transition Facility, is designed as an offshore wind manufacturing, storage and integration site in the Moray Firth. The site spans 450 acres and will have over 650 meters (2,132.55 feet) of quay initially. A planned future expansion will add one kilometer (0.62 miles) of quay, according to owner Ardersier Port (Scotland) Ltd., trading as Haventus.

Haventus plans to open the redeveloped port this year.

Cerulean is developing three gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind projects in the central North Sea. It aims to put into service the first of these, the one-GW Aspen, in 2028 or 2029.

“The [Aspen] project is designed to enable Scotland’s supply chain and direct more than GBP 1 billion [$1.25 billion] of investment in FLOW manufacturing and service support in the country, with the Ardersier Energy Transition Facility acting as a strategic hub”, the statement said.

“This early investment will help establish the industrial foundation needed to maximize domestic economic benefits from ScotWind’s planned buildout from 2030”.

The ScotWind leasing process has unlocked the potential for the development of nearly 30 GW of power in Scottish waters over the next decade.

“By 2050, FLOW could contribute more than GBP 47 billion [$58.62 billion] to the UK economy and employ 100,000 people”, Cerulean said. “Ardersier will support achieving these targets by deploying and servicing offshore wind installations, providing green jobs and establishing a UK supply chain to rival international competitors”.

While touting the partnership between Cerulean and Haventus as an “important moment” for the future of the UK offshore wind sector, Cerulean founding director Dan Jackson said, “The UK and Scottish governments have been very supportive, however more is needed”.

“We must act now to capture the domestic economic benefits”, Jackson said. “If too slow, the building and maintenance of this new technology will become entrenched in established international supply chains before the bow wave of the ScotWind projects even begin, with supply chains rapidly consolidating around early-mover regions in the North Sea and Asia”.

On May 13, 2024, Haventus said the Ardersier project secured a GBP 100 million ($124.73 million) joint credit facility from the Scottish National Investment Bank and UK Infrastructure Bank (UKIB), each pledging GBP 50 million ($62.37 million).

“Vast investment is needed in port infrastructure by 2030 in order to fully realize the potential of offshore wind”, UKIB chief executive John Flint said in a statement at the time.

Ardersier also has a GBP 300 million ($374.19 million) investment from Haventus owner Quantum Energy Partners, a United States firm.

Haventus joined the Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport consortium in 2023.

