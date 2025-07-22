CEP Makes 'Major' Oil Discovery offshore Poland

'If this discovery is ultimately confirmed, the Wolin East deposit could become the largest oil and associated natural gas field discovered in Poland to date'.

Central European Petroleum (CEP) announced Monday a “major” oil discovery in the Wolin concession on Poland’s side of the Baltic Sea.

The Canadian explorer and producer estimates that the Wolin East 1 discovery well holds mean recoverable oil, sales gas and natural gas liquids of 200 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe).

Based on the estimate, “the oil and gas resources in Wolin East constitute the largest conventional hydrocarbon field yet discovered in Poland, and one of the largest conventional oil discoveries in Europe in the past decade”, CEP said in a statement online.

The well was drilled by a jack-up rig in waters 9.5 meters (31.17 feet) deep and about six kilometers (3.73 miles) from the city of Swinoujscie. Drilling reached a vertical depth of 2,715 meters.

“Tests confirmed a 62-meter hydrocarbon column and excellent reservoir properties for oil and gas production in the Main Dolomite geological formation”, CEP said.

“There is also significant further low-risk exploration, appraisal and secondary recovery potential within the license in the Main Dolomite as well as in the deeper Rotliegend formation”, it added.

“With these opportunities included, the Wolin license in total is estimated to contain more than 400 MMboe of recoverable hydrocarbon resources”, CEP said.

Krzysztof Galos, undersecretary of state and chief national geologist, said, “The discovery of the Wolin East hydrocarbon deposit - although it still requires the preparation, submission, and approval of the deposit’s geological documentation - may prove to be one of the breakthrough moments in the history of hydrocarbon exploration in Poland, especially with regard to areas that have so far remained insufficiently explored, such as Poland’s Exclusive Economic Zone in the Baltic Sea”.

“If this discovery is ultimately confirmed, the Wolin East deposit could become the largest oil and associated natural gas field discovered in Poland to date”, Galos added.

“The future development of this site may significantly contribute to strengthening Poland’s energy security and reducing its dependence on external hydrocarbon suppliers, provided that all necessary formal requirements enabling its exploitation are met in advance”.

CEP chief executive Rolf G. Skaar said, “We view this discovery as a foundation for long-term, responsible development of Poland’s offshore resources. Wolin East is more than just a promising field - it represents a shared opportunity to unlock the full geological and energy potential of the Baltic Sea”.

“We are advancing conceptual infrastructure development studies utilizing the latest technology and Wolin East is poised to become a vital component of Poland’s domestic energy portfolio”, Skaar added.

“Our focus is on ensuring that development moves forward swiftly in a manner that is technically sound, aligned with the country’s strategic interests, and carried out in close cooperation with national stakeholders”.

CEP is the sole owner of the Wolin license, awarded 2017.

