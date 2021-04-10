CEO Pay Drop and More

Here are some of Rigzone's top upstream stories during the last week, just in case you missed them...

Here are some of Rigzone’s top upstream stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…

Total CEO Sees Pay Drop by More than a Third

Total’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Patrick Pouyanne saw his pay drop by 36.4 percent from 2019 to 2020. Pouyanne received $4,613,715 (EUR 3,918,263) in 2020, compared to $7,248,073 (EUR 6,156,261) in 2019.

Read full article here

Pioneer to Buy DoublePoint in $6.4B Deal

Bloomberg highlighted that Pioneer Natural Resources Co. is buying DoublePoint Energy LLC less than three months after completing its purchase of Parsley Energy Inc. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter, Bloomberg noted.

Read full article here

Biden Plan Gets Mixed Review from Oil Groups

The American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Texas Independent Producers & Royalty Owners Association (TIPRO) issued mixed reviews of President Biden’s new infrastructure plan.

Read full article here

Study Shows Need for New Oil and Gas Leader Mindset

Global executive search and consulting firm Heidrick & Struggles recently concluded that oil and gas leaders need to demonstrate a new mindset to help their organizations survive and thrive.

Read full article here

How to Make Your Job Application Stand Out in the Energy Transition

Beth Bowen, president for the Americas with global workforce provider Brunel, offers advice for job-seekers looking to apply their oil and gas expertise in other energy sectors.

Read full article here

Qatar Petroleum and Shell Partner in Namibia

Qatar Petroleum entered into an agreement with Shell to become a partner in two exploration blocks offshore the Republic of Namibia. Under the terms of the deal, Qatar Petroleum will hold a 45 percent participating interest in the PEL 39 exploration license in Block 2913A and Block 2914B. Shell will hold a 45 percent operated interest in the asset.

Read full article here

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com