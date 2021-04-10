CEO Pay Drop and More
Here are some of Rigzone’s top upstream stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…
Total CEO Sees Pay Drop by More than a Third
Total’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Patrick Pouyanne saw his pay drop by 36.4 percent from 2019 to 2020. Pouyanne received $4,613,715 (EUR 3,918,263) in 2020, compared to $7,248,073 (EUR 6,156,261) in 2019.
Read full article here
Pioneer to Buy DoublePoint in $6.4B Deal
Bloomberg highlighted that Pioneer Natural Resources Co. is buying DoublePoint Energy LLC less than three months after completing its purchase of Parsley Energy Inc. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter, Bloomberg noted.
Read full article here
Biden Plan Gets Mixed Review from Oil Groups
The American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Texas Independent Producers & Royalty Owners Association (TIPRO) issued mixed reviews of President Biden’s new infrastructure plan.
Read full article here
Study Shows Need for New Oil and Gas Leader Mindset
Global executive search and consulting firm Heidrick & Struggles recently concluded that oil and gas leaders need to demonstrate a new mindset to help their organizations survive and thrive.
Read full article here
How to Make Your Job Application Stand Out in the Energy Transition
Beth Bowen, president for the Americas with global workforce provider Brunel, offers advice for job-seekers looking to apply their oil and gas expertise in other energy sectors.
Read full article here
Qatar Petroleum and Shell Partner in Namibia
Qatar Petroleum entered into an agreement with Shell to become a partner in two exploration blocks offshore the Republic of Namibia. Under the terms of the deal, Qatar Petroleum will hold a 45 percent participating interest in the PEL 39 exploration license in Block 2913A and Block 2914B. Shell will hold a 45 percent operated interest in the asset.
Read full article here
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- 'Broken' Oil Program Under Review
- OXY CEO Rejects USA Carbon Tax
- Recruitment Firms Team Up for Americas Drive
- Biden Plan Targets Fossil Fuel Subsidies Worth $35B
- Scottish Oil Startup Expanding
- Hess Sells Bakken Stakes
- This Is What Shale Growth Will Hinge On
- New Chairman and MD at ONGC
- Eni Makes New Light Oil Find
- Petronas Myanmar Sub Declares Field Force Majeure
- Biden Plan Gives Oil Sector Surprise Boost
- California Driller Reaped Gains from Texas Freeze
- Are Foreign Oil Firms About to Return to Venezuela?
- Texan LNG Project Axed
- Oil Giants Win Climate Suit
- Shell Completes $2.5B Deal
- Texas Utility Sues Suppliers
- Largest UK Listed Independent Oil Co Born
- Biden Plan Gets Mixed Review from Oil Groups
- Fossil Fuel Sector Talks About ESG Like Never Before