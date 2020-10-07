Centurion Sets Service Date for Permian Pipeline

Centurion Pipeline L.P. reported Tuesday that its Augustus Pipeline project in the Permian Basin is on schedule and slated to begin service on Dec. 1, 2020.

In a written statement announcing the in-service state, the Lotus Midstream, LLC subsidiary stated the conduit will be able to carry West Texas Intermediate (WTI), West Texas Light (WTL) and West Texas Sour (WTSR) crudes from Midland, Texas, to Crane, Texas. Augustus will link Centurion’s Midland Terminal, which boasts an approximately 2 million-barrel storage capacity, to multiple long-haul pipelines originating in Crane, the company added.

In January of this year, Centurion pointed out that Augustus will combine new and existing pipeline assets and initially offer 150,000 barrels per day of throughput capacity.

“We are pleased to be able to offer shippers a service that will provide connectivity between the Midland and Crane crude oil markets and provide shippers with access to multiple long-haul pipelines originating at Crane for delivery to the Corpus Christi and Houston markets,” Lotus Midstream President and CEO Mike Prince stated at the time. “Centurion Pipeline’s assets are strategically positioned throughout the Permian Basin and the Augustus Pipeline will provide shippers access to the growing crude oil market at Crane.”

