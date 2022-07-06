Centurion Group Creates Centurion Subsea Services
Centurion Group, a leading outfit in the supply of rentals and services to the critical industries has combined its Aberdeen-based brands, Aleron and Seanic UK, to form Centurion Subsea Services (CSS).
Centurion Subsea Services provides specialist subsea equipment and engineering services to the energy, renewables, decommissioning and subsea construction industries, and is part of the Centurion UK Rentals & Services division of the Group.
Bringing together the shallow water ROV design and manufacture expertise of Aleron with Seanic UK's diver, deck and ROV tooling, Centurion Subsea Services will be able to deliver a fully-integrated service, designed to support the needs of its customers with complex subsea operations through the entire lifecycle of their projects.
"Centurion Subsea Services unites the decades of experience of both Aleron and Seanic UK to provide a fully-integrated equipment service for a huge variety of subsea projects and customers within the energy and renewable sectors, and beyond. Combining the strengths of our two business under one umbrella will offer incomparable benefits, and we can't wait to start this next chapter in our journey,” said Gary McConnell, Managing Director of Centurion Subsea Services.
"This is an exciting time for Centurion UK Rentals & Services. We are focused on growing Centurion’s subsea division through investment and acquisition, and this combination is the first stage of our wider strategic global development plans, that will ensure Centurion remains a major player within the industry and the supplier of choice. We are proud to take our subsea business in the UK to the next level and look forward to continuing to deliver for our customers,” adds Fernando Assing, CEO of Centurion.
The combination of its units comes shortly after the company has posted a 35 percent increase in revenue, reaching $398.4 million in 2021. The Group has also made a strong start to 2022 with the first quarter Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA for 2022 rising above Q1 2021 figures by 71 percent and 75 percent respectively, as a result of the continued improvement in the Group’s end markets. The Group anticipates that these higher levels of activity will continue through the remainder of 2022.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Oil Prices Move Sharply Lower
- Summer Driving Season Off to a Slow Start
- China Allows Refiners to Export 40 Percent Less Fuel
- OPEC Secretary General Passes Away
- Norway Energy Strike to End
- New Houston Headquartered Oil Producer Established
- Three60 Energy Acquires Fraser Well Management
- Versalis To Build Recycling Unit at Porto Marghera
- TGS Brings Prediktor Under Its Ownership
- Centurion Group Creates Centurion Subsea Services
- Citi Warns Oil May Collapse
- Who Produced the Most Oil and Gas in 2021?
- Saudis Raise Oil Prices to Near Record
- USA Drops Rigs Week on Week
- Permian Highway Pipeline in Expansion Project FID
- Top Headlines: USA Energy Sec Leads Meeting with 7 Major Oil Companies
- Shell Looking for TikTok Expert
- UAE Raises Fuel Prices Again
- Earthstone in $627MM Delaware Basin Deal
- Drones Sent Towards Israeli Gas Rig
- USA Navy and Iran Corps Clash in Strait of Hormuz
- Citi Warns Oil May Collapse
- Oil Industry Responds to Biden Letter
- Top Headlines: USA Navy and Iran Corps Clash in Strait of Hormuz and More
- Oil Nosedives on Fed Inflation Actions
- Top Headlines: Oil Industry Responds to Biden Letter and More
- Fitch Solutions Reveals Latest Oil Price Forecast
- Too Early To Speculate on ExxonMobil Refinery Fire Cause
- ExxonMobil Made More Money Than God This Year
- Russian Oil Disappears as Tankers Go Dark