Centurion Group Creates Centurion Subsea Services

Centurion Group, a leading outfit in the supply of rentals and services to the critical industries has combined its Aberdeen-based brands, Aleron and Seanic UK, to form Centurion Subsea Services (CSS).

Centurion Subsea Services provides specialist subsea equipment and engineering services to the energy, renewables, decommissioning and subsea construction industries, and is part of the Centurion UK Rentals & Services division of the Group. ​

Bringing together the shallow water ROV design and manufacture expertise of Aleron with Seanic UK's diver, deck and ROV tooling, Centurion Subsea Services will be able to deliver a fully-integrated service, designed to support the needs of its customers with complex subsea operations through the entire lifecycle of their projects.​

"Centurion Subsea Services unites the decades of experience of both Aleron and Seanic UK to provide a fully-integrated equipment service for a huge variety of subsea projects and customers within the energy and renewable sectors, and beyond. Combining the strengths of our two business under one umbrella will offer incomparable benefits, and we can't wait to start this next chapter in our journey,” said Gary McConnell, Managing Director of Centurion Subsea Services.

"This is an exciting time for Centurion UK Rentals & Services. We are focused on growing Centurion’s subsea division through investment and acquisition, and this combination is the first stage of our wider strategic global development plans, that will ensure Centurion remains a major player within the industry and the supplier of choice. We are proud to take our subsea business in the UK to the next level and look forward to continuing to deliver for our customers,” adds Fernando Assing, CEO of Centurion.

The combination of its units comes shortly after the company has posted a 35 percent increase in revenue, reaching $398.4 million in 2021. The Group has also made a strong start to 2022 with the first quarter Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA for 2022 rising above Q1 2021 figures by 71 percent and 75 percent respectively, as a result of the continued improvement in the Group’s end markets. The Group anticipates that these higher levels of activity will continue through the remainder of 2022.

