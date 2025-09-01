Centuri Rakes in $300 Million in New Customer Awards

The awards involve extra work to supply data center campuses in Pennsylvania, two new contracts for distribution services for gas and electric utilities in the Midwest and Southeast, and an MSA renewal with a longtime utility client in the Northeast.

North American utility infrastructure services company Centuri Holdings Inc. has secured $300 million worth of new contracts. In a media release, Centuri said the awards reflect the increasing demand for its “comprehensive mix of energy solutions” from utility and infrastructure clients.

The awards involve extra work to supply data center campuses in Pennsylvania, two new contracts for distribution services for gas and electric utilities in the Midwest and Southeast, and an MSA renewal with a longtime utility client in the Northeast, Centuri said.

The awards also include works to support utility capital plans, such as upgrading and replacing aging infrastructure, electric transmission line relocation and grid hardening.

“We’re pleased with the continued strong momentum in our bidding and commercial successes into the second half of the year”, Centuri President and CEO Christian Brown said. “Our most recent awards are the result of our deliberate strategy to capture end-market opportunities and deliver profitable growth. Customers continue to respond well to the positioning of our differentiated offering, which provides the assets, capabilities, and people resources our customers need to deliver reliable power, all under one umbrella.”

In July, the company secured $500 million worth of new deals. In June, the company said it secured $575 million in customer awards.

The July awards include a multi-year contract renewal for one of the largest regulated combination utilities in the United States, with strategic expansion into adjacent territories, according to the company. The awards also include a contract to build a renewable natural gas facility in the Northeast, the fourth of its kind for Centuri's union electric division, where the company will serve as lead project delivery contractor.

The June packages include a significant multi-year contract renewal with a longer term for a long-standing natural gas utility customer in the Midwest for gas distribution, transmission, and storage work. The awards also involved the rebuild and construction of utility-scale transmission lines, including a 115kV line in the East and a 28-mile, 345kV line in the West, Centuri said at the time.

