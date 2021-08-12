Centrica Platform Sees Covid Case
Centrica has confirmed that a worker on its Rough 47/3B offshore platform in the North Sea has tested positive for Covid-19.
The positive result occurred on August 6 and led to 15 additional workers being taken off the platform by helicopter on the same day as a precaution, as they had been in close contact with the individual who tested positive, the company outlined. These 15 workers are since said to have tested negative and no further cases have been recorded, according to the business.
Centrica highlighted that all workers tested negative using lateral flow testing prior to arriving at the platform. The platform has been offline since April for planned maintenance so there was no interruption to production, the company noted.
According to its website, Centrica has two offshore platforms located on the Rough gas field - 47/3 Bravo and 47/8 Alpha. Bravo is said to be the company’s main manned complex, while 47/8 Alpha is now an unmanned Cold Stacked platform.
As of August 11, there have been more than 6.1 million confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the United Kingdom, with 130,503 deaths, according to the latest figures from the World Health Organization (WHO). As of August 2, more than 85.3 million vaccine doses have been administered in the UK, the WHO’s latest figures show.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
