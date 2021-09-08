Centrica Joins Gender Diversity Energy Coalition

POWERful Women (PfW), a professional initiative working to increase the representation of women at the top of the UK energy sector, has welcomed the CEO of Centrica, Chris O’Shea, onto its Energy Leaders’ Coalition (ELC).

Established in 2018, the ELC is described as a group of UK energy company heads who have made a public commitment to improving diversity and inclusion within their organizations and the energy sector as a whole. It was formed in response to the poor level of female representation at senior levels in the UK energy industry, PfW stated in a comment posted on its website.

“At Centrica, we’re on a journey to make sure that all colleagues feel welcome and can thrive,” O’Shea said in a company statement.

“We know that by creating a more diverse workforce and a truly open and inclusive working environment that values and leverages the benefits of that diversity, we will win as individuals, as a business, as a sector, and as a society,” he added.

“It’s clear more needs to be done to attract, retain and develop women in the energy sector. I’m therefore delighted to join the Energy Leaders’ Coalition, as I passionately believe that we achieve more by working collectively than individually,” O’Shea went on to say.

Nick Wayth, the chief executive of the Energy Institute and PfW Board Member, said, “we are delighted that the CEO of Centrica has joined the Energy Leaders’ Coalition, a safe and collaborative space for the heads of the largest UK energy employers to learn what works best when it comes to putting diversity and inclusion into practice”.

“A public commitment to better balance like this – made at the very top of an energy company – is incredibly important for driving and influencing change. We all look forward to working with Chris to accelerate progress,” Wayth added.

By joining the ELC, leaders sign up to a charter committing them to communicate their company’s ambition, targets and timeline for change and be accountable for progress, including setting key measures to track and report publicly, POWERful Women highlighted. They also commit to providing the resources and support internally to deliver improvements, to learning from each other and sharing successes, and to advocating for better balance across the industry, the organization added.

In addition to Centrica, the ELC comprises the heads of BP, Drax, Cavendish, EDF, Engie, E.ON UK, Good Energy, National Grid, Ørsted UK, RWE, ScottishPower, Shell UK, SSE, Subsea 7 and Wood. Later this year, the ELC will publish its third anniversary report, which will review the work of the past year and the progress the 16 companies have made against their own and industry targets, PfW highlighted.

Back in July, PfW revealed that Worley had announced a public commitment to gender diversity and inclusion which includes 30 percent female representation at board level and gender balance on the company’s group executive. In February, PfW announced that the managing director of Cavendish Nuclear, Dominic Kieran, had joined the ELC.

PfW was launched by Baroness Verma and Laura Sandys in summer 2014, with Ruth Cairnie, the former EVP for Shell, joining as industry chair in 2015. The group’s target is for 40 percent of middle management, and 30 percent of executive board positions, to be female by 2030. PfW plans to deliver these aims through campaigning and reporting, supporting women in their careers and by providing practical support to increase gender diversity, the organization outlines on its website.

