Centrica CEO Takes On Spirit Energy Chairman Role

Oil and gas company Spirit Energy has announced Board and Executive appointments within the company, including a new chairman and an interim CEO.

Spirit Energy said that the changes made to the composition of the management team were part of the firm’s focus on efficiency and the way how its assets could be used as part of the energy transition.

Namely, Chris O’Shea – the chief executive of Centrica – replaced Mark Hanafin as the Chairman of the Board of Spirit Energy with immediate effect.

Also, Neil McCulloch – Spirit Energy’s current EVP of Technical and Operated Assets – was appointed as the new Interim Chief Executive, also with immediate effect. He succeeds Chris Cox, who will leave Spirit Energy on February 28, 2022, after six years with Centrica and Spirit Energy.

“Both Centrica and Stadtwerke Munchen are extremely grateful for Mark’s contribution in leading the Spirit Board since the formation of the company. Mark has brought tremendous experience, passion, and support as he has skillfully guided the Board in delivering its multiple accountabilities. Mark leaves the Board in excellent shape for me to take over and, whilst I am honored to be succeeding Mark, I will miss working with him,” Chris O’Shea, Chairman of the Board of Spirit Energy, stated.

“Chris Cox has been instrumental in shaping Spirit Energy and has embedded a culture and set of values that will be the foundation which supports Spirit’s continued future success. Chris has achieved a huge amount in Spirit, most notably passionately driving Spirit’s safety performance to reach the top quartile within our industry, turning around the performance of Morecambe, and delivering the Statfjord field life extension sanction,” he continued.

“I am delighted to announce Neil McCulloch as Interim CEO. Neil’s initial priorities will be to lead the Spirit team to complete the Norwegian transactions and to establish our refocussed business for success as a company safely delivering production from our existing assets, meeting and de-risking our decommissioning obligations, and exploring strategic energy transition opportunities from our existing assets,” Cox concluded.

The future interim CEO, McCulloch, has held leadership roles across operated and non-operated assets in Europe and further afield.

His career started as a Graduate Trainee Petroleum Engineer, working on Spirit Energy’s Morecambe Bay field. He was previously the SVP of Engineering and Production at OMV and spent 11 years in asset and functional leadership roles at BG Group. Before joining Spirit Energy, he held the position of Executive Director and COO at EnQuest.

Apart from his role at Spirit Energy, McCulloch holds several external assignments. He is a Non-Executive Director of the Net-Zero Technology Centre, a member of OGUK’s Board, a member of the Net-Zero Steering Group, with the leadership of the Decommissioning and Repurposing Task Force, and a Fellow of the Energy Institute.

“It is a privilege to be asked to serve as Interim CEO at such a pivotal time for the company and industry. I would like to thank Chris Cox for his leadership in forming and building Spirit Energy into the company it is today, and to Mark Hanafin for his wisdom and guidance as Chairman,” McCulloch said.

“I look forward greatly to working with our new Chairman Chris O’Shea and the Board to manage the transition to a more focused company and, more broadly, through the energy transition where we see exciting opportunities as excellent stewards of our existing assets, industry leaders in cost-effective decommissioning, and also in being at the forefront of pursuing net-zero opportunities in our portfolio,” he added.

As for Spirit Energy, it is an oil and gas exploration and production company with two shareholding entities – Centrica with a 69 percent stake and Stadtwerke München GmbH SWM which holds the remaining 31 percent. It has a workforce of around 850 people.

The company holds operated and non-operated interests across the UK, Norway, and the Netherlands with more than 30 producing fields and around 128 exploration licenses.