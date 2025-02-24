Centrica Bags Contract to Provide LNG to Petrobras

The contract between the two companies is for the purchase of 0.8 million tons per annum (mtpa) of LNG for 15 years, beginning in 2027.

The contract between the two companies is for the purchase of 0.8 million tons per annum (mtpa) of LNG for 15 years, beginning in 2027, Centrica said in a news release. The financial details were not disclosed.

The agreement comprises approximately 30 percent of Centrica’s U.S. portfolio and will be sourced from Centrica’s Sabine Pass and Delfin supply agreements, the United Kingdom-based company noted.

The agreement “marks a significant step in expanding Centrica’s global LNG business, diversifying the locations it can deliver LNG to and supporting energy security in Brazil with an important new long-term partner,” the company said in a statement.

Centrica Group Chief Executive Chris O’Shea said, “Centrica is investing to deliver the energy security, efficiency and decarbonization solutions our customers need today and in the future, and LNG is, and will continue to be, a crucial foundation of the energy transition. This agreement demonstrates our approach to building long-term partnerships while derisking our portfolio exposure in the medium-term, in turn positioning us to continue growing our portfolio as new LNG supply comes into the market over the coming years”.

Petrobras Director of Energy Transition and Sustainability Maurício Tolmasquim said, “The agreement with Centrica is aligned with Petrobras' priorities to reduce its exposure to the spot market volatility, increase its competitiveness and be the best option for its customers. We also consider the contribution of this important product to promoting the energy transition”.

Flexible Power Projects in Ireland

Meanwhile, Centrica’s subsidiary Bord Gáis Energy has secured a 10-year capacity market contract to deliver a 334-megawatt (MW) open cycle gas turbine power station in Galway, Ireland.

The new power station will be capable of running on biomethane or hydrogen blend fuel, Centrica said in a separate news release. A final investment decision (“FID”) is expected in 2026, with commercial operation starting in 2029, according to the release.

Bord Gáis has also recently been awarded a five-year capacity market contract for the existing 445-MW combined cycle gas turbine Whitegate power station in Cork.

The projects are in addition to the company’s two hydrogen-capable, 100-MW flexible gas power stations in Athlone and Dublin which will start exporting to the grid later this year.

The company’s investments in Ireland increase its flexible electricity generation capacity by 50 percent to 1 gigawatt, supporting Ireland’s security of energy supply and facilitating system-wide decarbonization, Centrica said.

O’Shea said, “These new contracts will underpin projects which will take Centrica’s total investment in energy security projects in Ireland to €1 billion in just five years, delivering on our strategy to invest in flexible assets to accelerate the energy transition and improve security of supply. We are delivering critical strategic infrastructure that provides attractive returns for our shareholders and reliable, affordable energy for our customers, and stand ready to invest more in Ireland, a market we know well and like”.

