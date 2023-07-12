Centrica and Delfin in $8B LNG Deal

Centrica and Delfin's deal follows a heads of agreement between the companies in August 2022.

In a joint statement released on Tuesday, Centrica and Delfin Midstream Inc. announced the signature of a long-term sale and purchase agreement for one million tons per annum of LNG for 15-years on a free on board basis at the Delfin Deepwater Port offshore Louisiana.

The deal has a market value of $8 billion, according to the statement, which noted that this agreement will see Centrica take delivery of around 14 LNG cargoes per year “and could provide enough energy to heat five percent of UK homes for 15 years”. The statement highlighted that the agreement marks an additional move by Centrica “to build further resilience in the UK’s energy security”.

Operations and first LNG are expected to commence at the Delfin Deepwater Port in 2027, the statement revealed.

Centrica and Delfin’s deal follows a heads of agreement between the companies in August 2022. It also follows a three-year supply agreement between Centrica and Equinor in June 2022 and the reopening of the Rough gas storage facility in October 2022.

“This agreement is good news for our customers and the country [UK],” Chris O’Shea, the Group Chief Executive, Centrica said in a company statement.

“The last year has demonstrated the critical importance of investing in the UK’s energy security. Addressing the immediate impact of the energy crisis on our customers has been one of our biggest priorities, but I’m acutely aware that we also need to look ahead to manage future risks and secure our supplies,” he added.

“Natural Gas is an essential transition fuel in the move to net zero and securing international agreements such as this are vital to the UK’s energy security. As well as strengthening the trade links between the UK and U.S., this deal - alongside reopening Rough and our major deal with Equinor - shows that Centrica is investing heavily to future-proof the UK’s energy supply and address one of the underlying causes of the energy crisis,” he continued.

In the statement, O’Shea noted that the company stands ready to invest “several billion pounds in additional projects, creating thousands of new UK jobs, with the right regulatory framework”.

Dudley Poston, the CEO of Delfin, said, “we are excited to finalize this SPA with Centrica, converting our previously announced heads of agreement and reaching another important milestone for our Deepwater Port LNG Export Facility”.

“There is growing global demand for long-term, scalable LNG supply. With the off-take capacity for Delfin’s first FLNG Vessel now sold, we continue to move towards Final Investment Decision and bring this important project forward, becoming a partner to countries like the U.K. as it continues to make progress bolstering national energy security and driving down prices with clean, reliable LNG,” he added.

HOA, Equinor Deal, Rough Storage

In a joint statement made on August 9, 2022, Centrica and Delfin announced the signing of a heads of agreement to purchase one million tons per annum of LNG for 15-years on a free on board basis at the Delfin Deepwater Port.

That statement highlighted that the agreement provided Delfin with “another key foundation customer which will facilitate a Final Investment Decision for the first floating LNG export facility in the United States by the end of this year, with operations expected to commence in 2026”.

In June last year, Centrica and Equinor announced a deal to deliver additional gas supplies to the UK. In a statement posted on its site at the time, Centrica revealed that this new gas supply agreement will see Equinor deliver to Centrica “sufficient gas over the coming three winters to heat an additional 4.5 million homes”.

On October 28, 2022, Centrica announced the reopening of the Rough gas storage facility, “having completed significant engineering upgrades over the summer and commissioning over early autumn”.

“The initial investment program means the company has made its first injection of gas into the site in over five years and is in a position to store up to 30 billion cubic feet of gas for UK homes and businesses over winter 2022/23, boosting the UK’s energy resilience,” Centrica said in a company statement at the time.

In June this year, Centrica announced increased gas storage capacity at Rough, which it dubbed the UK’s largest gas storage facility.

“At the time of reopening Rough for gas storage it was able to store approximately 30 billion cubic feet of gas for UK homes and businesses. Further investment in the facility means Rough will now be able to store up to 54 bcf of gas, boosting the UK’s energy resilience for the coming winter,” Centrica said in a statement posted on its site last month.

“Rough will help keep prices down for consumers by balancing the UK’s gas market, injecting gas into the facility when there is excess supply and putting that gas back into the UK’s gas network when customers need it most, keeping prices lower at that point of peak demand,” Centrica added in the statement.

