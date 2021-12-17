Cenovus Sells Tucker Asset for $800MM

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX, NYSE: CVE) has announced that it has reached an agreement to sell its Tucker thermal asset for total cash proceeds of $800 million.

Proceeds from the sale will further accelerate the company’s reduction of net debt and enhance its capacity to increase shareholder returns, Cenovus noted. Including this transaction, which is expected to close in late January next year, the company expects to realize almost $2 billion of total proceeds from asset sales announced in 2021, Cenovus highlighted.

Located in northeastern Alberta, Tucker’s expected 2022 average production is between 18,000 and 21,000 barrels per day, according to Cenovus.

“This is yet another example of Cenovus seizing opportunities to generate incremental value for shareholders,” Alex Pourbaix, Cenovus’ president and chief executive officer, said in a company statement.

“With Tucker and the other divestitures announced this year, we have delivered on our asset sales commitment for 2021, positioning the company well to focus on higher-return opportunities in the portfolio and continue increasing returns to shareholders,” Pourbaix added in the statement.

Cenovus noted that its corporate guidance dated December 7 does not reflect this asset sale. The company said it plans to update guidance with its fourth quarter results in February 2022. The 2022 guidance released earlier this month included capital spending of between $2.6 billion and $3 billion and total production of approximately 800,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, “factoring in major planned turnarounds and production impacts from assets sold in 2021”.

Last month, Cenovus announced that it had reached agreements to sell its Husky retail fuels network and the Wembley assets in its conventional business for combined total cash proceeds of nearly $660 million. In May, Cenovus revealed that it had sold its gross overriding royalty in the Marten Hills area of Alberta to Topaz Energy Corp. for gross cash proceeds of $102 million.

Cenovus describes itself as an integrated energy company with oil and natural gas production operations in Canada and the Asia Pacific region, and upgrading, refining and marketing operations in Canada and the United States. The company notes that it is focused on managing its assets in a safe, innovative and cost-efficient manner, integrating environmental, social and governance considerations into its business plans.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com