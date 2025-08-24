CEA Adds Delta Air Lines, NACS Officials to Board

Consumer Energy Alliance added Kelly Nodzak, Director of Jet Fuel Procurement and Operations at Delta Air Lines, and Matt Durand, Deputy General Counsel at the National Association of Convenience Stores, to its board.

Consumer Energy Alliance (CEA) has added Kelly Nodzak, Director of Jet Fuel Procurement and Operations at Delta Air Lines, and Matt Durand, Deputy General Counsel at the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS), to its board.

Nodzak manages the commercial and operational aspects of fuel procurement, supply, and operations across Delta’s entire fleet. Before Delta, she handled business development at Colonial Pipeline Co. She holds an MBA and is a Certified Public Accountant, CEA noted.

“Kelly understands how important energy infrastructure is in terms of delivering affordable, reliable energy and brings expertise from an industry that is highly sensitive to energy costs and essential to America’s economy”, David Holt, CEA President, said. “With Kelly’s insights, CEA’s breadth of representation from across the entire economy grows stronger, along with CEA’s ability to serve as a trusted, neutral authority on energy policy”.

“CEA’s mission to deliver affordable, reliable, and cleaner energy to every sector of America’s economy is important, and I am honored to be able to support it”, Nodzak said. “Raising public awareness of how energy costs are woven into the fabric of daily life is a critical task, and it helps create the kind of positive energy policies that will lead to a stronger, more resilient, and robust American economy”.

Durand manages legislative and regulatory matters related to energy and transportation at NACS, CEA said. For over six decades, NACS has been recognized as the leading association for convenience and fuel retailers, it noted. NACS comprises more than 1,000 retail member companies that collectively account for over 200,000 stores across more than 50 countries, including 90,000 stores located in the United States.

“Matt’s knowledge from the convenience store industry is directly connected to how energy costs impact the price consumers pay at the gas pump or the cash register millions of times every single day across America”, Holt said. “His experience leading public policy campaigns and advocacy will provide great insight to CEA’s on-the-ground mission to support the affordable, reliable energy families and businesses need to thrive”.

Durand, an attorney, formerly held the position of Vice President of Corporate Affairs for the national convenience and restaurant retailer EG America, where he directed public policy and external relations across 30 states and 1,600 locations, according to CEA. He started his professional journey as an aide in the Environmental Enforcement Section at the U.S. Department of Justice, assisting agencies such as the Environmental Protection Agency and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

“Americans can literally see their energy costs at the gas pump, but often don’t see the other places where high energy prices increase the cost of everyday life. Helping grow Americans’ understanding of why affordable, reliable energy matters and how they can have a voice in the debate is a mission I look forward to tackling with CEA”, Durand said.

