CBI to Deliver Storage Tanks for Commonwealth LNG

CB&I won a contract to build five 1.77 million-cubic foot LNG storage tanks for the Commonwealth LNG project in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

CB&I has won a contract to build five 50,000-cubic meter (1.77 million cubic feet) LNG storage tanks for the Commonwealth LNG project in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

The Woodlands, Texas-based CB&I has been sub-contracted by the Netherlands' Technip Energies NV. Technip said earlier this month it had received a "full notice to proceed" (FNtP) from project owner Caturus HolCo LLC to deliver the project's engineering, procurement and construction contract.

CB&I said in a press release, "The award includes foundation design and construction, piping to grade, and LNG tank top platforms. CB&I’s scope of work will be executed from its Houston-area and Plainfield, Illinois offices, with construction expected to begin in the third quarter of 2026 and mechanical completion targeted for 2029".

It placed the contract value between $250-500 million.

Announcing the FNtP May 18, Technip said, "The scope of the contract includes the delivery of six identical liquefaction trains, utilizing Technip Energies' SnapLNG by T.ENTM modular and scalable solution. By employing a single design replicated across all six trains, SnapLNG by T.EN offers accelerated project schedules and optimized costs, alongside improved predictability and certainty at scale".

"This milestone reinforces Technip Energies' position as a global leader in LNG, having delivered over 20 percent of the world’s operating LNG capacity", Technip added.

"The company continues to advance modular and innovative project delivery models across the sector".

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On May 15 Caturus, a joint venture of Kimmeridge Energy Management Co LLC and Mubadala Investment Co, announced a $13-billion decision to proceed with Commonwealth LNG. Concurrently Caturus sealed $9.75 billion in additional project financing.

Expected to start operation 2030, Commonwealth LNG holds federal authorization to ship up to 9.5 million metric tons a year of LNG, equivalent to around 1.21 billion cubic feet per day of gas. The United States Energy Department granted the project authorization to ship to countries without a free trade agreement (FTA) with the U.S. August 2025 and FTA authorization April 2020.

The latest financing round "garnered strong interest from both equity and debt investors, resulting in total commitments of $21.25 billion", Caturus said.

"Long-term offtake agreements have been secured with a diversified group of global energy and industrial counterparties, including EQT, Glencore, Mercuria, PETRONAS and Aramco Trading", it said.

"Phase 1 development is expected to generate more than $3 billion in annual export revenue when operations commence in 2030.

"Mubadala Energy, which already holds a 24.1 percent stake in the Caturus platform that includes Commonwealth LNG and Caturus’ upstream operations, is also an equity participant in the project’s financing".

The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board will contribute $1.2 billion in financing, increasing its stake in Caturus to 31 percent, according to the statement.

"In addition, major financial partners in the project include EOC Partners, funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, and an Ares Infrastructure Opportunities fund", Caturus said.

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