Cassidy Highlights Need to Ramp Up Louisiana Energy Output

Bill Cassidy, the U.S. senator for Louisiana, has spoken to the Bayou Industrial Group on the need to ramp up energy production and improve infrastructure in Louisiana, the senator’s website has revealed.

“We need to boost energy production at home, and these companies have employees who are trained and ready to go,” Cassidy said.

“We’ve funded infrastructure that will keep them competitive globally. Now let’s start taking advantage of our own energy resources, instead of relying on Russia and Venezuela,” the senator added.

John Arceneaux, the president of the Bayou Industrial Group, which is comprised of business leaders throughout the Bayou Region, including from the oil and gas sector, said, “Bayou Industrial Group is grateful to have Senator Cassidy here to visit the Bayou Region to discuss matters important to our members and visit with our local delegation”.

“We’re excited to give Bayou Region business professionals and community leaders the opportunity for this interaction,” he added.

Back in March, Cassidy released a policy outline “detailing how the U.S. can successfully reset its energy and climate policy and create a global Russia-free energy future”.

The outline’s four parts, as stated on Cassidy’s website, can be seen below.

Create an Energy Operation Warp Speed to invest in U.S. energy production and cut bureaucratic red-tape. Build more resilient supply chains by stockpiling fuels and critical minerals, nature-proofing our infrastructure, and reducing supply chain constraints through innovative research. Draw developing countries closer by financing smart and sustainable energy production in developing nations to limit dependence on Russia and China. Coordinate with our allies to alleviate current energy crisis, end reliance on Russia, and reduce global emissions.

Last November, Cassidy’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act was also signed into law. Among other provisions, the IIJA invests over $5 billion in carbon capture, utilization and storage technology, and $8 billion in clean hydrogen hubs to demonstrate the production, processing, delivery, storage and end-use of clean hydrogen.

Commenting after the U.S. House of Representatives passed the bipartisan IIJA, Cassidy said, “this is a major victory for Louisiana and our nation”.

According to the latest U.S. Energy Information Administration data, Louisiana accounts for about nine percent of U.S. total marketed natural gas production and holds about eight percent of the nation’s natural gas reserves. The state’s 14 oil refineries are also said to account for nearly one-fifth of the nation’s refining capacity and can process about 3.2 million barrels of crude oil per day, the EIA highlights.

Louisiana ranks among the top 10 states in both crude oil reserves and crude oil production and accounts for about one percent of both U.S. oil reserves and production, according to the EIA.

