Carr to Succeed Milton at ExxonMobil
ExxonMobil Fuels & Lubricants President Bryan Milton will retire effective Sept. 1, 2020, Exxon Mobil Corp. reported this week.
The supermajor also revealed that its board has named Ian Carr Milton’s successor and has elected him vice president of ExxonMobil.
“We thank Bryan for his 34 years of dedicated service, most recently as the president of Fuels & Lubricants,” remarked Jack Williams, senior vice president of ExxonMobil, in a written statement. “In 2018, he played a leading role in the effort to combine the company’s refining and marketing operations to better respond to the needs of our customers and compete more effectively across the entire value chain.”
Milton’s career with ExxonMobil began at Fawley in the U.K., where he performed plant and engineering roles, the company stated. It added that his career has also included stints in upstream natural gas commercial sales and the company’s Chemical and Global Services businesses. He has held his current role since 2016.
ExxonMobil also stated that Carr joined the company in 1984 at Fawley and has held various roles in the U.K., Belgium, Saudi Arabia and the U.S. The incoming Fuels & Lubricants president, who holds a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Leeds University, most recently served as senior vice president of Fuels, the firm noted.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
