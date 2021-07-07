Carnarvon Petroleum Commits to Net Zero

Carnarvon Petroleum Limited (ASX: CVN) committed to achieving net zero emissions by 2050, or earlier, on Tuesday.

The company outlined that it will aim to achieve this goal through several methods, including by reducing emissions from its operated assets through integrating climate considerations into facility design and optimizing operations, implementing internal carbon pricing and scenario modelling, and diversifying its portfolio over time into lower carbon assets and technologies.

Carnarvon Petroleum, which noted that all of its current existing emissions will be offset, highlighted that it is currently in the process of developing its roadmap to a lower carbon economy and added that it expects the direction it takes will evolve over time and utilize a variety of technologies. Carnarvon Petroleum also outlined that its immediate business focus remains on delivering value in Dorado and Buffalo projects.

“In our first step to achieving net zero emissions by 2050, Carnarvon will offset all its current Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions, which at this time are derived from our head office,” Carnarvon Petroleum’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Adrian Cook, said in a company statement.

“With respect to our future assets such as Buffalo and Dorado, we are committed to working with our partners to reduce emissions from the proposed operations and will continue to develop our plans to offset emissions from these projects as they mature,” he added.

“Carnarvon will also seek to diversify its portfolio over time into lower carbon intensive assets which provide appropriate returns to shareholders. However, in the near term, our short-term goal is to deliver our core projects safely and responsibly,” Cook went on to say.

In a separate statement on July 6, Carnarvon Petroleum announced that it had formed a joint venture with Frontier Impact Group to produce renewable diesel and other sustainable products. The company outlined that the 50-50 joint venture provides Carnarvon Petroleum with a pathway to minimize its future emissions intensity and complements the existing production value proposition from the Dorado and Buffalo oil fields.

