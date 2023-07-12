Carmen Discovery Surpasses Predrill Expectations

Wellesley Petroleum’s Carmen discovery off Norway has surpassed predrill expectations, Palzor Shenga, the Vice President of Upstream Research and Analysis at Rystad Energy, told Rigzone.

Shenga, who described the find as “significant”, highlighted that the discovery has estimated recoverable reserves of around 175 million barrels of oil equivalent. The Rystad VP said Carmen ranks as the largest in Western Europe since 2013 and “presents an opportunity for development utilizing existing infrastructure”.

“Norway’s exploration efforts continue to yield impressive results, with the Carmen find pushing their discovered volumes for 2023 to over 400 million barrels of oil equivalent,” Shenga told Rigzone.

“This is only the fifth instance this has occurred in the last ten years. Norway’s cumulative discovered volume since 2013 stands at about four billion barrels of oil equivalent, significantly outpacing neighboring countries in Western Europe,” Shenga added.

“This year has the potential to be Norway’s best since 2013, surpassing previous records,” the Rystad VP continued.

Also commenting on the discovery, Greg Roddick, Wood Mackenzie’s Principal Upstream Analyst, highlighted to Rigzone that Carmen “could be the largest discovery offshore Norway, and the wider North Sea, since Wisting in 2013”.

“The find has been made in Norway’s prolific Troll-Fram Area which has now yielded nine discoveries since 2019,” Roddick said.

“The addition of Carmen would increase discovered resource estimates in the area from 325 million barrels of oil equivalent to around 500 million barrels of oil equivalent. Resources will surely grow with up to 10 exploration wells to be drilled over the next 18 months,” he added.

“Equinor is already evaluating two potential coordinated area wide developments in the vicinity of Carmen – Fram Sør and Ringvei Vest. The projects would involve linking the fields via subsea infrastructure and tying back to its operated Troll facilities to the south,” he continued.

Roddick also told Rigzone that there could be alternative development options for Carmen “given the size and gas content”. The Wood Mackenzie analyst went on to note that this latest discovery could boost returns for Wellesley Petroleum’s investors following its recent asset sale to Equinor.

“If commercial, we would expect the company to monetize its share in the future - Equinor would be the most obvious buyer,” Roddick said.

“Carmen will almost double DNO’s economically viable resources and also underlines the potential for big discoveries in Norway following the record investment as a result of the recent tax-package,” he added.

Earlier this week, DNO ASA announced a “significant” gas and condensate discovery on the Carmen prospect in the Norwegian North Sea license PL1148.

Preliminary evaluation of comprehensive data, including cores and fluid samples, acquired from the discovery well and a follow-on extended sidetrack, indicates gross recoverable resources in the range of 120 million to 230 million barrels of oil equivalent on a P90-P10 basis, DNO said in a statement posted on its site. At 175 million barrels of oil equivalent, the mid-point of this range, Carmen ranks as the largest discovery on the Norwegian Continental Shelf since 2013, the company noted in the statement.

In a statement posted on its website back in March, Wellesley Petroleum announced that it had entered into an agreement to sell a package of license interests on the Norwegian Continental Shelf to Equinor Energy AS.

In a company statement at the time, Chris Elliott, the CEO of Wellesley, said, “this transaction between Wellesley and Equinor is a natural consequence of the highly productive cooperation between our two companies in the exploration phase of the assets being transferred”.

“The agreement provides Equinor with more scale in high-quality operated development projects with excellent ESG characteristics, whilst allowing Wellesley to crystalize value and refocus the portfolio towards our core exploration acreage,” he added.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com