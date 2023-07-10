Caribbean States Urge Lifting of Sanctions on Venezuela

Caribbean nations have called on the USA to end its trade embargo on Venezuela to allow them to access oil from the neighboring country.

The 15-member Caribbean Community (Caricom) “urged the removal of the sanctions on Venezuela to allow for countries in the Region to benefit from the PetroCaribe initiative and for further progress on the exploration of the cross-border natural gas fields between Trinidad and Tobago and Venezuela”, according to a communique for the group’s meeting last week.

A USA delegation led by State Secretary Anthony Blinken attended the gathering in the capital of Trinidad and Tobago, Port of Spain.

PetroCaribe is a deal initiated by Venezuela and launched 2005 under which it supplies petroleum and petroleum products to Caribbean states at discounted prices. It allows purchasing countries to buy oil with an upfront payment on market value but on 25-year financing for the remaining dues at a one percent interest if market oil prices top an agreed threshold.

Oil trade under PetroCaribe had been suspended 2018 due to declining Venezuelan output, political pressure from the USA on Venezuela and recipient countries and weaker global oil and gas prices, according to the business group Caribbean Council. Caracas has been reviving supply under the pact with partner governments. One of the latest agreements for relaunch was struck with Belize, according to Venezuelan government-backed broadcaster teleSUR on November 25, 2022.

Meanwhile Washington had already said it would not block the development of the Dragon gas field on the border between Venezuela and Trinidad and Tobago. The State Department confirmed June 30 the issuance of a license by the treasury to the government in Port of Spain for the Venezuelan field.

“We took that step to support the Government of Trinidad and Tobago’s ability to access additional natural gas resources and utilize existing onshore infrastructure to meet domestic demand, and to increase regional and global exports of LNG [liquefied natural gas], ammonia, urea, and other gas-derived products, particularly in light of our commitment to assist the Caribbean region writ large with access to additional energy supplies”, the department said in a press statement.

In an address to the USA delegation at last week’s assembly, Caricom chair Roosevelt Skerrit hailed efforts on both sides to open up economic cooperation between Caricom and the USA. But he noted, “Blacklisting, correspondent banking and access to concessional financing based on vulnerability are still a long way from resolution”.

“We need to see some movement in these areas if we are to realize the required results”, Skerrit, who is premier of Dominica, said, according to a Caricom transcript.

Meanwhile Blinken focused on climate cooperation in his address, saying, “… we’re looking to build greater resilience and adaptation to climate change, while accelerating the region’s transition to clean energy”.

“This is the driving focus between the partnership we established, the U.S.‑Caribbean Partnership to Address the Climate Crisis 2030 – a program that we launched last year to try to make energy systems cleaner, more resilient, and more affordable – like geothermal projects in Dominica and Saint Kitts and Nevis, solar microgrids in St. Lucia, electric vehicles in Barbados and Jamaica and Suriname, just to name a few examples”, he said, according to a Caricom transcript. “With the additional $20 million that Vice President Harris announced in climate funding just last month in the Bahamas, we’ll continue to build together on those efforts.”

Blinken did not address USA sanctions on Venezuela in his speech.

