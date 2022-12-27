Cargotec CEO to Retire in 2023

The CEO of offshore solutions provider Cargotec Mika Vehvilainen will be retiring from the company in 2023.

The chief executive officer of offshore solutions provider Cargotec Mika Vehvilainen will be retiring from the company during 2023, in accordance with the terms of his CEO service contract.

Vehviläinen has already informed the board of directors of his decision, and has already initiated a search for a successor.

“It has been both a privilege and a pleasure to lead the transformation of Cargotec together with so many committed and talented colleagues. After 10 years as CEO of the company, I believe this is the right time for a new CEO to lead the financially and operationally strong Cargotec into its next phase of growth.”

“Executing on our refocused strategy remains our top priority, and in the months ahead I will remain fully focused on driving our performance to leverage the full benefits of our strategy,” says Mika Vehviläinen.

“Mika’s retirement next year will mark the end of a remarkable career with Cargotec. Under his leadership, Cargotec has made critical changes to its strategy, structure, and performance that position it strongly for success. The work to develop the company to its full potential continues, and we will thank Mika warmly for his leadership and contribution to our business when he leaves next year,” says Jaakko Eskola, Chair of the Board of Directors.

Mika Vehviläinen was appointed as Cargotec CEO in 2013. He was named the chair of the Executive Board from 2013–2019 after which he was put in charge of the Leadership Team.

Before starting work at Cargotec he was the President and CEO of Finnair from 2010 to 2013. Before that he worked for Nokia holding different positions from 1991 and 2007. After Nokia combined with Siemens and created Nokia Siemens Networks he worked there as the chief operating officer from 2007 and 2009.

Vehviläinen has also been a member of the board of Danfos since 2018. He is also a member of the board of Elisa Corporation and Vacon. He was on the board of Elisa from 2012 until 2018 but was the vice-chair of the board from 2014 until he left the company. As for Vacon, he was the vice-chair of the board from 2010 and 2014.

