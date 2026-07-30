Carbon Storage Industry Given 'Significant Boost', NSTA Says

The UK's North Sea Transition Authority announced that the carbon storage industry 'has been given a significant boost' with the publication of two NSTA commissioned studies.

The UK’s North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) announced, in a statement posted on its website on Thursday, that the carbon storage industry “has been given a significant boost” with the publication of two NSTA commissioned studies.

These studies, carried out by Penspen and DNV, look into the challenges posed by transporting carbon dioxide through offshore pipelines, the NSTA highlighted.

Penspen’s report looks into the properties of newbuild pipelines, the NSTA pointed out in its statement, noting that the wide-ranging study looks at topics including contaminant management, fracture control, long-distance subsea tiebacks, metering, and flow modelling.

It concludes that there are no significant hardware blockers, the NSTA revealed. The NSTA added, however, that there is limited whole system experience of large-scale offshore CO 2 pipelines around the world.

“Therefore, there is significant reliance on hydrocarbon pipeline experience, supported by modelling and testing, rather than proven CCS systems in making design assumptions,” the NSTA said in its statement.

“As a result, the detailed requirements for CCS pipeline systems - including for factors such as system integration, validation, and alignment across technical, commercial and regulatory interfaces - require resolution,” it stated.

“Addressing these areas will be critical to establishing industry best practice and enabling the successful large-scale deployment of new CCS infrastructure in the UK,” it continued.

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The NSTA noted that the DNV report looked at the potential repurposing of existing offshore hydrocarbon pipelines and associated equipment for CO 2 transportation.

“It focuses on what factors must be taken into account when considering the case for repurposing and includes a methodology for repurposing evaluations and two case studies to illustrate its application,” the NSTA highlighted.

“After considering key criteria the report concludes; repurposing offshore hydrocarbon infrastructure is technically feasible and cost efficient compared to new build,” the NSTA noted.

“The condition of existing infrastructure must be assessed and found to be sufficient for the proposed new service; running ductile fracture, a phenomenon relevant to dense phase CO 2 pipelines, is a key factor in determining repurposing suitability; [and] pipelines can generally be repurposed; some for dense phase operation, others for gas phase. If neither is feasible, a new pipeline is required,” it added.

Ernie Lamza, NSTA Technology Manager, said in the statement, “the NSTA is committed to supporting the growing carbon storage industry and this work is intended to help licensees, potential licensees, and the supply chain in a critical part of their business”.

“These reports, produced by external consultants, and freely available from them, will help existing and future developers look at the potential for repurposing existing pipelines and installing new infrastructure,” Lamza added.

Nigel Curson, Executive Vice President - Technical Excellence, Penspen, said, “carbon capture and storage represents one of the UK’s most significant opportunities in the energy transition, allowing the country to build on decades of world-class oil and gas engineering expertise”.

“Penspen is delighted to have delivered this study, which identifies the key actions needed to support the safe, efficient, and successful large-scale deployment of new CO₂ transportation infrastructure,” Curson added.

Hari Vamadevan, Senior Vice President and Regional Director, UK and Ireland, Energy Systems at DNV, said in the statement, “as the UK scales up its CCUS industry, the reuse of offshore hydrocarbon pipelines presents a significant opportunity to accelerate deployment while making the most of existing assets”.

“DNV is proud to have supported the NSTA in advancing understanding of this opportunity, which has the potential to unlock economic value, reduce capital expenditure, and shorten project timelines for emerging CCUS value chains,” Vamadevan added.

The NSTA highlighted in its statement that the new studies follow a raft of information the NSTA has produced for the carbon storage industry. Guidance on the safe, effective, and transparent delivery of carbon storage projects was published July 16 and a first set of stewardship expectations were provided in September 2025, the NSTA pointed out.

The NSTA also noted that the UK’s second carbon storage licensing round was launched in December last year and revealed that the bids received in March 2026 are now being evaluated.

In a statement posted on its website on December 9, the NSTA announced that it had opened a carbon storage licensing round offering 14 locations in Scottish and English waters for exploration and appraisal, “and with potential to provide future capacity to support industrial decarbonization for the UK and Europe”.

The areas which will be offered fall into two broad categories, depleted hydrocarbon fields selected by the NSTA and saline aquifer sites identified following a ‘Call for Nominations’, the statement highlighted.

In a statement posted on its site on March 24, the NSTA revealed that it had received bids for more than two million acres of seabed at the closure of the UK’s second carbon storage licensing round.

“The growth of the carbon storage sector is great news for UK jobs, growth, skills and the supply chain,” Andy Brooks, NSTA Director of New Ventures, said in that statement.

“The UK holds a unique position in developing offshore energy in general, including carbon storage. As we transition, we benefit from decades of experience in the North Sea, commercial know-how, optimal geological conditions, and spatial co-ordination,” he added.

The UK’s first carbon storage licensing round in September 2023 saw the award of 21 carbon storage licenses, the NSTA revealed on its website, adding that the organization subsequently awarded the first storage permits to two projects - Endurance and HyNet – allowing them to proceed towards first injection.

The NSTA licenses, regulates, and influences the UK oil and gas, offshore hydrogen, and carbon storage industries, according to its website, which states that the organization supports UK energy security, drives emissions reduction from UK supplies, and helps accelerate the transition to net zero to realize the potential of the North Sea as an integrated energy basin.

The NSTA states on its site that carbon capture and storage involves the geological storage of captured CO 2 emissions from industrial processes and states that this will play a crucial role in decarbonizing the UK’s major industrial hubs.

“This CO 2 is then transported from where it was produced and stored offshore, deep underground in geological formations,” the NSTA highlights on its site.

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