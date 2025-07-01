Capstone Green Energy Sees Financial Improvements in FY2025

'In all of its 37-year history, the company has never delivered a positive Adjusted EBITDA over a full fiscal year'.

Capstone Green Energy Holdings Inc. has reported fourth quarter and annual revenues of $27.1 million and $85.6 million respectively for fiscal year 2025, compared to 2024 fourth quarter and annual revenues of $24.3 million and $91.2 million respectively.

The company said in its report that the fourth-quarter revenue improved by $2.8 million year-over-year, driven by increased demand for products and services, as well as improved rental utilization rates within the company's Energy as a Service (EaaS) revenue stream.

Slow product sales in the first half of the fiscal year caused a decrease of $5.7 million for the year. This was mainly due to restructuring hesitancy and instability in Europe, it said.

Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $7.5 million, up $4.9 million from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. The company recorded a net loss of $0.1 million, compared to a net loss of $5.3 million for the same period in fiscal 2024.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 was $2.8 million, up $0.8 million from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. This improvement was mainly due to better gross margins and lower operating expenses, it said.

Gross profit for FY2025 was $23.3 million, up from $14.3 million for FY2024, due to sales mix shift and price hikes. Net loss was $7.2 million, swinging from FY2024's net income of $7.4 million, which included a $32.5 million reorganization gain. Excluding this gain, the net loss was cut by $17.9 million, driven by better gross profit, lower expenses, and reduced costs.

Adjusted EBITDA rose to $7.9 million from negative $0.5 million for FY2024, including non-recurring charges related to restructuring, litigation, restatement, and SEC investigations, which concluded in early FY2026.

“The company’s full-year results reflect the focus on financial health with a $9.0 million increase in gross profit and $7.9 million of positive Adjusted EBITDA in fiscal 2025. The continued execution of our corporate initiatives focused on financial and commercial discipline were essential to the improved financial performance and the discipline has become embedded in our culture”, John Juric, Chief Financial Officer of Capstone, said.

“What we have accomplished in fiscal Year 2025 was historic for Capstone. In all of its 37-year history, the company has never delivered a positive Adjusted EBITDA over a full fiscal year. We have changed the culture and truly changed the landscape of what Capstone’s true potential is”, Vince Canino, President and Chief Executive Officer of Capstone, said.

