Capricorn Reshapes Its Board of Directors

Capricorn energy has made a raft of new appointments to its board of directors following the company's General Meeting.

There are six new appointments to the Capricorn Energy’s Board of Directors following the latest General Meeting. Chris Cox, Maria Gordon, Richard Herbert, Hesham Mekawi, Tom Pitts, and Craig van der Laan all join the sitting members Catherine Krajicek and Erik B. Daugbjerg to form a reconstituted Board.

Subsequently, the new Board met to agree immediate priorities and appointed Craig van der Laan as Capricorn’s Chair, Chris Cox as Capricorn’s Interim CEO and Richard Herbert as Senior Independent Director.

The Board will be conducting a comprehensive strategic review of Capricorn’s business and the several potential directions for the future of the company. These will be evaluated from the perspective of both maximizing the company’s value and acting in the best interests of all stakeholders.

The board also recognizes matters that require immediate attention, including the adjourned shareholder meeting on the proposed NewMed transaction and plans to consider a significant distribution of cash to shareholders in excess of operating requirements. The decision by the previous board to adjourn the General Meeting to seek shareholder approval for the NewMed transaction, currently planned for February 22, 2023, provides an opportunity for the current Board to evaluate the merits of the transaction and determine the best path forward/make a recommendation to shareholders.

“It is a privilege to have the opportunity to Chair Capricorn at an important point in the company’s history. Each new member of the Board joined Capricorn because we believe in the company’s potential and see untapped opportunities to maximize value,” the newly appointed Chair Craig van der Laan said.

“This transition presents an opportunity for a fresh start: to identify what the company needs without preconceptions. As a first step to achieve this goal, we will conduct a thorough review of all available strategic directions before we determine the best path forward,” he said.

On behalf of the board, van der Laan thanked Simon Thomson, who left the company, for his contribution to the company over the last 27 years.

