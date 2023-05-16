CAPP Flags Rapidly Changing Wildfire Conditions

Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP) Spokesperson Jay Averill has told Rigzone that the group is monitoring wildfire developments as they unfold but said rapidly changing conditions make it very difficult to quantify the overall industry impact.

“A number of upstream and downstream facilities remain impacted, some due to proximity to the wildfires and others indirectly as a precautionary measure for worker safety and to adhere to evacuation orders,” Averill told Rigzone late last week.

“In areas where the threat has lessened, some companies have been able to safely restart operations and bring production back online. It is too early to assess any estimated overall costs as the situation remains fluid,” Averill added.

The spokesperson said CAPP was continuing to closely follow the evolution of conditions and highlighted that the association was engaging with the Alberta Province to provide support wherever possible to assist with the government’s ongoing emergency response.

“Industry’s top priority is the safety of our workers and thoughts are with the people and communities impacted by the wildfires,” Averill said.

The latest wildfire update on the Alberta government site at the time of writing, which was published on May 15 at 5pm local time, warned that fire danger is extreme in northern Alberta “with hot, dry, windy conditions expected to persist in the coming days”.

“A moderate to high rating is expected for the southern Rockies,” the update noted.

The latest update highlighted that Alberta has more than 2,500 wildland firefighters, 165 helicopters, 25 fixed-wing aircraft, and heavy equipment responding to wildfires in the province.

More than 1,600 Alberta Wildfire personnel are deployed across the province, over 600 wildland firefighters have come from British Columbia, Quebec, Ontario, the Yukon, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Oregon, Alaska, Washington, Montana, and Parks Canada, and there are 300 Canadian Armed Forces personnel assisting operations, the update pointed out.

Several Canadian energy companies have reacted to the wildfires, including Canadian Natural Resources Limited, TC Energy, Cenovus Energy, Crescent Point Energy, Vermilion Energy, Pembina Pipeline Corporation, and Pipestone Energy Corp.

More Than 19,000 Evacuated in Alberta

In a statement posted on Twitter on May 15, Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revealed that, in Alberta, more than 19,000 people have evacuated their homes because of wildfires.

“My message to them, and the message I shared with evacuees in Edmonton this morning, is this: We’re here for you, and we’re going to make sure you can get the support you need,” Trudeau said in the statement.

In Alberta, more than 19,000 people have evacuated their homes because of wildfires. My message to them, and the message I shared with evacuees in Edmonton this morning, is this: We’re here for you, and we’re going to make sure you can get the support you need. pic.twitter.com/5KtK2ERhhE — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) May 15, 2023

In a statement posted on her Twitter page on the same day, Anita Anand, the MP for Oakville and Canada’s Minister of National Defense, said, “we stand shoulder to shoulder with Albertans facing the impacts of devastating wildfires”.

“We’ve deployed approximately 300 Canadian Forces members to help Albertans – and they’re able to assist with firefighting support, airlift resources, and engineering support,” Anand added in the statement, which was accompanied by a video showing firefighting efforts.

We stand shoulder to shoulder with Albertans facing the impacts of devastating wildfires. We’ve deployed approximately 300 @CanadianForces members to help Albertans – and they’re able to assist with firefighting support, airlift resources, and engineering support. pic.twitter.com/BlJrfxKVSL — Anita Anand (@AnitaAnandMP) May 15, 2023

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com