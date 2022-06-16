Canadian Oil Sands Industry Groups Combine In Pathway Alliance

Canada's major oil sands producers announced the combination of three existing industry groups, all focused on responsible development, into a single organization called the Pathways Alliance.

The new organization incorporates the Oil Sands Pathways to Net Zero Alliance, launched in 2021, Canada's Oil Sands Innovation Alliance (COSIA), created in 2012, and the Oil Sands Community Alliance (OSCA), created in 2013.

To lead the integration and work of the new Pathways Alliance, Kendall Dilling has been appointed as the organization's President. Dilling was previously Vice-President, Environment & Regulatory at Cenovus Energy and was seconded earlier this year to serve as Interim Director of the original Oil Sands Pathways to Net Zero Alliance.

After 10 years in operation, COSIA will continue to operate as a division within the Pathways Alliance and will remain under the leadership of Wes Jickling, who becomes the organization's Vice President of Technology Development and COSIA. In addition, Mark Cameron, an experienced senior public servant, and public policy leader, has been appointed Vice President, External Relations.

"Having all three of these remarkable industry groups integrated into a more powerful and efficient organization, with combined leadership, will further amplify our collaborative efforts to advance responsible oil sands development and help make Canadian oil the most preferred barrel in the world," said Dilling. "I'm honored to be a part of the team that will work with our member companies to demonstrate continued progress on our goals for responsible development, including achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs) from oil sands production."

The six member companies of the Pathways Alliance - Canadian Natural, Cenovus Energy, ConocoPhillips, Imperial, MEG, and Suncor Energy - operate about 95 percent of Canada's oil sands production.

A key focus of the new Pathways Alliance will be to continue the considerable work already underway to reduce GHGs from oil sands production by 22 million tons annually by 2030 and ultimately achieve its goal of net-zero emissions from oil sands production by 2050. Achieving the group's goals will require multiple technology pathways, including a proposed carbon capture and storage network that will capture CO2 from oil sands facilities and transport it to a hub in the Cold Lake area of Alberta for safe and permanent underground storage.

"We know Canadian ingenuity, leadership and collaboration can solve the climate challenge and the most effective way forward will come from new technologies," said Dilling. "This new organization will enable our members to progress further faster."

COSIA, which recently celebrated its 10th anniversary, will drive innovation and technological development within the Pathways Alliance to lower emissions and drive other environmental improvements for the industry.

It will leverage and continue the considerable innovation work already done to reduce the impact of oil sands development on air, land, and water and to remediate tailings.

These efforts have resulted in more than 1,100 shared environmental innovations valued at more than $1.39 billion since 2012. All COSIA's existing members will continue to be part of the organization.

The Pathways Alliance also builds on OSCA's important work in Northeastern Alberta and its long-standing commitment as a collaborative community partner to help manage socio-economic impacts and benefits. Once the integration is complete, OSCA won't retain its current name. Its work will continue to be a key component of the Pathways Alliance's commitment to responsible development, including in the regions where its members operate.

To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com