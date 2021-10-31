Canadian Oil Collapses at Cushing
Canadian heavy crude’s price collapsed at the U.S. trading hub of Cushing as refiners shun heavy and higher-sulfur crude for lighter grades that are less expensive to process in refineries.
Western Canadian Select’s discount for December to West Texas Intermediate widened to $9 a barrel at Cushing as of Wednesday, the steepest in about two years, according to NE2 Group data. The discount is about $7 a barrel smaller than the price at the Canadian oil hub at Hardisty, Alberta.
Refiners are seeking oil that’s less dense and has less sulfur to avoid processing it through units that run on hydrogen that’s made with natural gas, the price of which has surged in recent weeks and added as much as $6 per barrel to the cost of processing more sulfurous crudes, according to the International Energy Agency. The price has also weakened at Cushing after a newly-built oil export pipeline called Line 3 increased shipments of Canadian oil to the U.S.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Iran News Sends Oil Prices Lower
- Chevron Eyes More Buybacks After Record Cash Flow
- ExxonMobil Comments on Protest at Largest UK Refinery
- Top Headlines: SLB Sees Multi-Billion Dollar Global Revenue in 3Q and More
- BOEM Asking For Comments On Atlantic, GoM Offshore Wind Proposals
- Lamprell Secures $45M Bank Loan To Build Jack-Up Duo
- Saipem and TechnipFMC in SURF Deal
- Oil Demand Is Soaring
- Shell Set To Halve Absolute Emissions Regardless Of Court Ruling
- Oil Futures Settle Up 11% In October
- Iran News Sends Oil Prices Lower
- Schlumberger Sees $Multibillion Global Revenue in 3Q
- Transocean Issues Latest Fleet Status Report
- ExxonMobil Takes Valaris Drillship Out Of Lay-Up For Angola Ops
- Exxon Liza Unity FPSO Arrives In Guyana
- Big Oil About to Post Highest Cash Flow in 13+ Years
- Chevron Eyes More Buybacks After Record Cash Flow
- Shell Generates Record Cash Flow in 3Q
- Lundin Spins Drill Bit And Finds Only Dust
- Exxon Supports Global Methane Reduction Pledge
- Top Headlines: Hurricane Sam Could Make USA Landfall This Week and More
- Analysts Release Latest Oil Price Forecasts
- First Fully Automated Land Rig Drills First Well
- Energy Crisis Threatens to Hit USA Grids
- Saudis Launch First Offshore Oil Platform Inspired Tourism Project
- Permian Shale Oil Is Booming Again
- Iran News Sends Oil Prices Lower
- Maersk Rig Drilling World Record Well Offshore Angola
- Schlumberger Sees $Multibillion Global Revenue in 3Q
- USA EIA Bumps Up Oil Price Forecast