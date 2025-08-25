Canada PM Pushes Energy, Defense Deals in Europe

Mark Carney has been pushing hard to diversify the country's trading relationships and reduce its security reliance on the U.S.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is visiting Poland, Germany and Latvia to strengthen defense and industrial partnerships, with a particular focus on growing his country’s nuclear and critical minerals sectors.

Carney arrived in Poland on Saturday and intends to meet with Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Monday, government officials said at a background briefing with reporters. He’ll meet with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin on Tuesday, and Latvian Prime Minister Evika Siliņa in Riga on Wednesday.

The Canadian leader has been pushing hard to diversify the country’s trading relationships and reduce its security reliance on the US, often calling Canada “the most European of non-European countries.”

The trip comes a day after Carney announced he would remove many retaliatory tariffs against US products in an olive branch to President Donald Trump, after Canada blew past an Aug. 1 deadline without reaching a trade deal.

In Warsaw, Carney and Tusk plan to finalize a bilateral strategic partnership on energy and security, and the Canadian prime minister will also meet with business leaders to discuss nuclear and other clean power sectors. In Berlin, he and Merz will announce an agreement to cooperate on critical minerals and he’ll meet with investors in the industry.

Carney also intends to emphasize Canada’s commitment to the long-term security of Ukraine and Europe, with his final stop in Riga focused on the Canadian Armed Forces’ largest overseas mission, known as Operation Reassurance. The prime minister will visit a military base and meet with deployed members.