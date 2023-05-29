SUBSCRIBE SEARCH ARTICLES
NEWS

Canada Gas Output Rebounds as Wildfires Subside: S&P Global

by Rocky Teodoro
|
Rigzone Staff
|
Monday, May 29, 2023
submit to reddit
email print
Canada Gas Output Rebounds as Wildfires Subside: S&P Global
Canada's natural gas production bounced back to around 17.5 Bcfd as of last week.
Image by af_istocker via iStock

After a slump due to a wave of wildfires in Alberta, Canada’s natural gas production bounced back to around 17.5 billion cubic feet a day (Bcfd) as of last week from 15.6 Bcfd earlier in the month, according to S&P Global Commodity Insights.

Canadian gas production continues to trend at about 1 Bcfd, which is five percent below its prior year-to-date average, it said in a news report.

The rebound was helped by cooler weather and rains, which have assisted firefighting efforts in Alberta’s oil and gas producing areas. Over the third week of May, high temperatures in Calgary decreased to mid- to upper 60 degrees Fahrenheit, the report said. As of Friday, the number of wildfires in the province classified as active was down to 51 from 90 a week earlier, it added.

Earlier in the month, Alberta wildfires led to the shut-in of gas processing plants and production in portions of the Montney, Duvernay, Deep Basin and Kaybob plays, according to S&P Global Commodity Insights. At least seven Canadian operators announced cutbacks to their output, it said.

To contact the author, email rteodoro.editor@outlook.com


submit to reddit
email print

What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the Rigzone Energy Network.

The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.

Most Popular Articles