Canada Gas Output Rebounds as Wildfires Subside: S&P Global

After a slump due to a wave of wildfires in Alberta, Canada’s natural gas production bounced back to around 17.5 billion cubic feet a day (Bcfd) as of last week from 15.6 Bcfd earlier in the month, according to S&P Global Commodity Insights.

Canadian gas production continues to trend at about 1 Bcfd, which is five percent below its prior year-to-date average, it said in a news report.

The rebound was helped by cooler weather and rains, which have assisted firefighting efforts in Alberta’s oil and gas producing areas. Over the third week of May, high temperatures in Calgary decreased to mid- to upper 60 degrees Fahrenheit, the report said. As of Friday, the number of wildfires in the province classified as active was down to 51 from 90 a week earlier, it added.

Earlier in the month, Alberta wildfires led to the shut-in of gas processing plants and production in portions of the Montney, Duvernay, Deep Basin and Kaybob plays, according to S&P Global Commodity Insights. At least seven Canadian operators announced cutbacks to their output, it said.

To contact the author, email rteodoro.editor@outlook.com