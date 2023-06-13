Canada Energy Production Again at Risk from Wildfires
The number of wildfires burning in Canada’s top energy-producing province of Alberta is on the rise again, hurting air quality across the region and threatening oil and gas production.
The province had 76 active wildfires, up from 71 on Friday, with 23 burning out of control, according to provincial data on Monday. Smoke from the blazes — which are most active in the central and western parts of the province — was set to drift south to Calgary on Monday and Tuesday, worsening the air quality into the “high risk” category, according to Environment Canada.
Some relief is expected in the coming days, with rain and cooler weather set to help firefighters, Alberta Wildfire spokeswoman Melissa Story said at a press conference Monday. The amount of land burned has risen to a record 1.4 million hectares in the province, she said.
The epicenter of the fires is a major region for natural gas and light oil production, and infernos in the area earlier this year shut down significant amounts of output. On Saturday, TC Energy Corp. shut two compressor stations that were part of its NOVA Gas Transmission system and a gas-storage facility that were close to wildfires in the Edson area. Cooler weather and rain is expected.
“If you look at Western Canada, it’s completely covered by the smoke,” Gerald Cheng, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, said in a media briefing. Edmonton, Alberta, and Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, also reported unhealthy air quality, and the haze could remain over parts of both provinces into Wednesday, Cheng said.
Across Canada, there are currently 431 wildfires burning, of which 208 are out of control, Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair told reporters. Nearly 30,000 people remain evacuated and 47,000 square kilometers (11.6 million acres) of land have been burned, he said.
“This now qualifies, unfortunately, as Canada’s worst wildfire season of the 21st century,” Blair said. The Canadian Armed Forces are helping in the hardest-hit areas in Alberta, Quebec and Nova Scotia, and thousands of firefighters, including nearly 1,100 crew members from other countries, have been deployed across Canada. Crews from Portugal and Spain will be arriving soon, he said.
In Quebec, where fires sent thick smoke across the US eastern seaboard last week, the situation has improved, but there were still 113 active blazes as of Monday afternoon. That’s down from about 150 late last week.
Some rain is expected in southern Quebec over the next two days, but the amount is not likely to be significant, and there is a chance of lightning, which can ignite fires, Environment Canada’s Cheng said. There is no rainfall in the forecast for northwestern Ontario until the weekend. The most significant wildfires are still producing a lot of smoke, he said.
Current wind flows around those provinces are funneling pollution north. But a low-pressure system is forming over the Great Lakes, and that “is looking to act as a tap to bring more smoke,” said Bob Oravec, a senior branch forecaster at the US Weather Prediction Center. Late spring has been marked by systems that have kept conditions cool and helped push smoke from Quebec’s forests across the urban areas of Canada and the US.
“As long as those fires are still burning, there are going to be chances for some kind of smoke coming south,” Oravec said.
Sean Fraser, the immigration minister who represents a district in Nova Scotia, said the scenes on the ground of a large wildfire near Halifax have been “apocalyptic, frankly.” The fire destroyed about 200 buildings, including 150 homes, and many people remain displaced.
“Thanks to the extraordinary work of our firefighters, including a significant number of volunteer firefighters, no one yet has perished in Nova Scotia as a result of the disaster,” Fraser said.
--With assistance from Robert Tuttle and Brian K. Sullivan.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Carbon Capture, CO2 Removal to Play Key Decarbonization Role: S&P Global
- EU Posts 2.8 Percent Lower Fossil Fuel CO2 Emissions for 2022
- Generative AI Will Have Profound Impact Across Sectors
- USA Buying 6MM Barrels to Refill SPR
- UK Government Announces New Oil and Gas Tax Changes
- Aker BP Completes Record-Breaking Drill for North Sea Discovery
- Shell CEO's New Strategy Sees Long Term Future for Natural Gas
- North Dakota Tribe Buys Enbridge Pipeline
- Short Sellers Refuse to be Cowed
- Iran Says There Are No Negotiations with USA Over Nuclear Deal
- Saudis Remind Global Oil Market Who is King
- USA EIA Hikes Up 2023 and 2024 Brent Oil Price Forecasts
- Debt Ceiling Deal Becomes Law
- Two Main Forces Have Come Together to Pull Down Commodity Prices
- Biden Urged to Demand Climate Emergency as Smoke Chokes Washington
- Macquarie Group Reveals Oil Market Outlook
- Americas Exploration Heats Up
- Oil Down as Demand Concerns Supercede Saudi Cuts
- UK Offshore Energy Calls for Labour Party Meet
- Carbon Capture, CO2 Removal to Play Key Decarbonization Role: S&P Global
- Which Generation Is Most in Demand in Oil, Gas Right Now?
- Who Is the Most Prolific Private Oil and Gas Producer in the USA?
- Is There a Danger That Oil and Gas Runs out of Financing?
- What Will World Oil Demand Be in 2023?
- BMI Projects Gasoline Price Through to 2026
- North America Rig Count Reduction Rumbles On
- Saudis Remind Global Oil Market Who is King
- What New Oil and Gas Jobs Will Exist in the Future?
- USA Oil and Gas Supported Nearly 11MM Jobs
- What Does a 2023 USA Recession Mean for Oil and Gas in the Country?