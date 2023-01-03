Canada Drops Another 12 Rigs

Canada dropped another 12 rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was published on December 30.

The country dropped seven oil rigs and five gas rigs, taking its total rig count down to 84, comprising 59 gas rigs and 25 oil rigs, Baker Hughes’ count showed. In its previous rig count, which was published on December 22, Baker Hughes revealed that Canada dropped 103 rigs week on week.

Baker Hughes’ latest rig count showed that the U.S. rig count stayed flat at 779 rigs. This total is made up of 762 land rigs, 15 offshore rigs, and two inland water rigs, according to Baker Hughes, which outlined that the total rig count comprises 621 oil rigs, 156 gas rigs, and two miscellaneous rigs.

The total North America rig count is now 863, Baker Hughes’ latest count highlighted. This figure is 187 rigs up on year ago figures, Baker Hughes revealed. The U.S. has added 193 rigs year on year, while Canada has dropped six rigs year on year, Baker Hughes’ figures showed. The U.S. added 141 oil rigs, 50 gas rigs, and two miscellaneous rigs year on year, while Canada added eight gas rigs, and dropped 14 oil rigs, according to Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes, which has issued the rotary rig counts to the petroleum industry since 1944, describes the figures as an important business barometer for the drilling industry and its suppliers. The company obtains its working rig location information in part from Enverus, which produces daily rig counts using GPS tracking units.

