Canada Drops Another 12 Rigs
Canada dropped another 12 rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was published on December 30.
The country dropped seven oil rigs and five gas rigs, taking its total rig count down to 84, comprising 59 gas rigs and 25 oil rigs, Baker Hughes’ count showed. In its previous rig count, which was published on December 22, Baker Hughes revealed that Canada dropped 103 rigs week on week.
Baker Hughes’ latest rig count showed that the U.S. rig count stayed flat at 779 rigs. This total is made up of 762 land rigs, 15 offshore rigs, and two inland water rigs, according to Baker Hughes, which outlined that the total rig count comprises 621 oil rigs, 156 gas rigs, and two miscellaneous rigs.
The total North America rig count is now 863, Baker Hughes’ latest count highlighted. This figure is 187 rigs up on year ago figures, Baker Hughes revealed. The U.S. has added 193 rigs year on year, while Canada has dropped six rigs year on year, Baker Hughes’ figures showed. The U.S. added 141 oil rigs, 50 gas rigs, and two miscellaneous rigs year on year, while Canada added eight gas rigs, and dropped 14 oil rigs, according to Baker Hughes.
Baker Hughes, which has issued the rotary rig counts to the petroleum industry since 1944, describes the figures as an important business barometer for the drilling industry and its suppliers. The company obtains its working rig location information in part from Enverus, which produces daily rig counts using GPS tracking units.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Where Will WTI Oil Price Be at End 2023?
- Suncor Refinery Experiences Equipment Damage
- Workers at Iran Abadan Refinery Strike as Protests Continue
- Meet Shell's New CEO
- Trio Looks To Power Energy Hubs With Offshore Wind
- New Petrobras CEO Says Brazil Will Keep Down Fuel Costs for Now
- UK Gov to Help 500,000 Northern Ireland Households with Energy Bills
- Extinction Rebellion UK to Stop Protests That Disrupt the Public
- Canada Drops Another 12 Rigs
- Texas Governor Calls For Atmos Energy Investigation
- Search For Four Missing In GoM Chopper Crash Suspended
- Oil Cos Could Turn Wastewater Into Revenue Stream
- Analyst Looks at Relevance of Nuclear Fusion
- Egypt Makes 53 New Oil And Gas Discoveries In 2022
- Three Associations Renew Oil & Gas Cooperation Agreement
- Oil Rollercoasters In Holiday Shortened Trading Week
- Where Will Henry Hub Gas Price Land?
- Shale Bosses Worried About US Labor Shortages Going Into 2023
- U.S. Department Of Energy's Top Accomplishments In 2022
- Turkey Makes Oil Discovery Worth $12 Billion
- New Mexico Is About to Produce More Oil Than Mexico
- Calls For Iranian Forces to Close Strait of Hormuz
- USA Loses Rigs
- World Economy Headed For A Recession In 2023
- Texas Governor Calls For Atmos Energy Investigation
- Petronas Makes Significant Discovery Offshore Malaysia
- VIDEO: USCG Rescues 3 After Chopper Crash in Gulf of Mexico
- BofA Reveals 2023 Oil Price Forecast
- Search For Four Missing In GoM Chopper Crash Suspended