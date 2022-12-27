Canada Drops 100+ Rigs
Canada dropped 103 rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was published on December 22.
The country decreased its oil rig count by 92 and its gas rig count by 11 week on week, taking its total rig count to 96, Baker Hughes’ count showed. Canada now has 32 oil rigs and 64 gas rigs, the count revealed.
In contrast, the U.S. added three rigs week on week, taking its total rig count to 779, Baker Hughes highlighted. Of this total rig count, 622 are oil rigs, 155 are gas rigs, and two are miscellaneous rigs, according to Baker Hughes, which categorizes 762 of the total count as land rigs, 15 as offshore rigs, and two as inland water rigs.
The total North America rig count is now 875, according to Baker Hughes’ latest figures. This marks an increase of 156 compared to year ago levels, Baker Hughes showed. The U.S. has added 193 rigs year on year, while Canada has lost 37 rigs year on year, Baker Hughes outlined. The U.S. additions comprised 142 oil rigs, 49 gas rigs, and two miscellaneous rigs, while Canada dropped 52 oil rigs and added 15 gas rigs, Baker Hughes revealed.
Baker Hughes, which has issued the rotary rig counts to the petroleum industry since 1944, describes the figures as an important business barometer for the drilling industry and its suppliers. The company obtains its working rig location information in part from Enverus, which produces daily rig counts using GPS tracking units.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Editor | Rigzone
- Energy Cos Close Out 2022 With New Gas Finds
- Analyst Quotes Mike Tyson to Describe Energy in 2022
- Top Trends To Affect Oil and Gas In 2023
- Robots Will Be Oil and Gas Industry Growth Engine
- Shareholder Calls For Removal Of Hurricane's Executives, Chairman
- Japan Inks LNG Deals With USA, Oman
- Turkey Claims Black Sea Gas Reserves Worth $1 Trillion
- CNOOC Starts Up Power From Shore Project
- Seattle-Area Substations Attacked as Threats to Power Grid Widen
- Cargotec CEO to Retire in 2023
- Calls For Iranian Forces to Close Strait of Hormuz
- VIDEO: USCG Rescues 3 After Chopper Crash in Gulf of Mexico
- New US Bill Could Halt Sale Of 140Mn Barrels Of SPR Crude
- Top Headlines: Calls for Iranian Forces to Close Strait of Hormuz
- World Economy Headed For A Recession In 2023
- Biden Administration Sued To Prevent Alaskan Cook Inlet Sale
- New Report Reveals USA Global Flaring to Supply Ratio
- ExxonMobil Now Larger Than Tesla
- Eni Makes Zeus Discovery
- Strikes Underway At BP And Repsol North Sea Platforms
- Turkey Makes Oil Discovery Worth $12 Billion
- New Mexico Is About to Produce More Oil Than Mexico
- USA Loses Rigs
- Calls For Iranian Forces to Close Strait of Hormuz
- Petronas Makes Significant Discovery Offshore Malaysia
- BofA Reveals 2023 Oil Price Forecast
- One Dead in Non-Work-Related Incident on Rig Offshore Qatar
- Companies Flag Labor Issues in Oil and Gas
- VIDEO: USCG Rescues 3 After Chopper Crash in Gulf of Mexico
- Aramco Discovers 2 New Unconventional Gas Fields