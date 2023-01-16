Canada Adds Another 38 Rigs

The additions comprised 28 oil rigs and 10 gas rigs and take Canada's total rig count up to 227 rigs.

Canada added 38 rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was published on January 13.

The additions comprised 28 oil rigs and 10 gas rigs and take Canada’s total rig count up to 227 rigs, made up of 141 oil rigs and 86 gas rigs, the rig count showed.

Baker Hughes’ latest count also showed that the U.S. added three rigs week on week, taking its total rig count up to 775. Of this total rig count, 754 are land rigs, 19 are offshore rigs and two are inland water rigs, the count outlined. The total U.S. rig count comprises 623 oil rigs, 150 gas rigs and two miscellaneous rigs, according to Baker Hughes’ latest figures.

North America now has 1,002 rigs, which is up 210 compared to year ago levels, Baker Hughes highlighted. The year on year additions were driven by the U.S., with 174 rigs, which comprised 131 oil rigs, 41 gas rigs and two miscellaneous rigs, Baker Hughes pointed out. Canada added 36 rigs, which were made up of 20 oil rigs and 16 gas rigs, according to Baker Hughes.

In its previous rig count, which was released on January 6, Baker Hughes revealed that Canada added 105 rigs week on week. Canada dropped 12 rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ rotary rig count published on December 30. In the rig count prior to that, which was published on December 22, Baker Hughes revealed that Canada dropped 103 rigs week on week.

Baker Hughes, which has issued the rotary rig counts to the petroleum industry since 1944, describes the figures as an important business barometer for the drilling industry and its suppliers. The company obtains its working rig location information in part from Enverus, which produces daily rig counts using GPS tracking units.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com