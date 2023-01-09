Canada Adds 100+ Rigs

Canada added 105 rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was released on January 6.

The additions comprised 88 oil rigs and 17 gas rigs, Baker Hughes’ count showed. The total Canada rig count now stands at 189, according to Baker Hughes’ latest figures.

In contrast to Canada, the U.S. dropped seven rigs week on week, taking its total rig count to 772, Baker Hughes revealed. Of the total U.S. rig count of 772, 754 are land rigs, 16 are offshore rigs, and two are inland water rigs, Baker Hughes outlined. The country now has 618 oil rigs, 152 gas rigs, and two miscellaneous rigs, Baker Hughes highlighted.

According to the latest count, North America now has 961 rigs. This is 232 more than a year ago, the count showed. The U.S. has added 184 rigs compared to year ago figures, while Canada has added the remaining 48, the count pointed out. The U.S. additions were shown to comprise 137 oil rigs, 45 gas rigs, and two miscellaneous rigs, while the Canada additions were shown to comprise 35 oil rigs and 13 gas rigs.

Canada dropped 12 rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ rotary rig count published on December 30. In the rig count prior to that, which was published on December 22, Baker Hughes revealed that Canada dropped 103 rigs week on week.

Baker Hughes, which has issued the rotary rig counts to the petroleum industry since 1944, describes the figures as an important business barometer for the drilling industry and its suppliers. The company obtains its working rig location information in part from Enverus, which produces daily rig counts using GPS tracking units.

