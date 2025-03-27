Canacol Posts $25MM Loss on Deferred Tax Payment

However, the gas producer's adjusted EBITDAX for Q4 2024 rose 43 percent year-on-year to $76.1 million thanks to a higher operating netback.

Canacol Energy Ltd. has reported $25.4 million, or $0.75 per share, in net loss for the fourth quarter (Q4), compared to a net profit of $29.9 million for the same three-month period in 2023.

The natural gas exploration and production company, based in Canada but operating in Colombia, attributed the gap to a deferred income tax expense of $28.9 million for Q4 2024 and a deferred income tax recovery of $31.7 million for Q4 2023.

However, Canacol’s adjusted earnings before interest, depreciation, amortization and exploration for Q4 2024 rose 43 percent year-on-year to $76.1 million, according to results published online by the company. That is thanks to a higher operating netback, offset by lower realized contractual volumes.

Operating netback grew 39 percent year-over-year to $6.12 per thousand cubic feet in Q4 2024. “The increase is due to an increase in average sales prices, net of transportation expenses, offset by an increase in royalties”, Canacol said.

Revenues, net of royalties and transport expenses, increased 23 percent to $98.3 million. Canacol attributed the increase to higher sales prices, offset by lower sales volumes.

Realized contractual gas sales volumes fell 4 percent year-on-year to 158 million cubic feet a day.

Net capital expenditures dropped to $28.6 million, from $72.2 million for Q4 2023. “The decrease is due to reduced spending on land and seismic, workovers, and drilling and completion”, Canacol said.

It ended the year with $79.2 million in cash and cash equivalents and $45.5 million in working capital surplus.

“The Corporation expects that commodity pricing will remain strong for the remainder of 2025, and for this reason, in 2025, the Corporation lowered its take-or-pay volumes to maximize exposure to the spot sales market”, Canacol said.

“In line with maintaining and growing Canacol’s reserves and production in its core assets in the LMV [Lower Magdalena Valley), the Corporation plans to optimize its production and increase reserves by drilling up to 11 exploration and three development wells, installing new compression and processing facilities as required, and completing workovers of producing wells in its key gas fields”.

Canacol had 105.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe) in proven and probable reserves at the end of 2024. Proven developed producing reserves stood at 11.9 MMboe. Proven developed but not producing reserves totaled 26.4 MMboe. Proven undeveloped reserves were 6.3 MMboe, according to a separate report by Canacol.

“During the year ended December 31, 2024, the Corporation recorded increases in certain reserve categories due to both new gas discoveries and positive technical revisions of existing producing gas fields”, Canacol said.

