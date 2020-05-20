Cameron's Train 3 Starts Producing LNG

Cameron LNG continues to make strides toward completion of Train 3 and final completion for the full project.

Train 3 of the Cameron LNG project in Hackberry, La., has begun producing liquefied natural gas (LNG) according to McDermott International Inc. and its joint venture partner, Chiyoda International Corp. The news is just weeks after the companies announced the introduction of feed gas to Train 3 on April 22.

"I applaud the hard work and commitment of the entire joint venture project team whose focus on safety and delivery during this dynamic time brought Train 3 to the state of producing liquefied natural gas," said Mark Coscio, McDermott's Senior Vice President for North, Central and South America, in a written statement.

"The teamwork and diligence they have placed on safety and health as we navigate through the current COVID-19 pandemic has enabled us to continue our operations and deliver the project."

McDermott and Chiyoda provided the engineering, procurement and construction for the Cameron LNG project since the project's initial award in 2014. The project includes three liquefaction trains with a projected export of 12 million tonnes per annum of LNG, or 1.7 billion cubic feet per day.

Cameron LNG is owned by affiliates of Sempra LNG LLC, Total, Mitsui & Co., Ltd. and Japan LNG Investment, LLC, a company owned by Mitsubishi Corporation and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha.

McDermott provides technology, engineering and construction solutions to the energy industry. Operating in over 54 countries, McDermott's resources include a diversified fleet of specialty marine construction vessels and fabrication facilities around the world.

