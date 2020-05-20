Cameron's Train 3 Starts Producing LNG
Train 3 of the Cameron LNG project in Hackberry, La., has begun producing liquefied natural gas (LNG) according to McDermott International Inc. and its joint venture partner, Chiyoda International Corp. The news is just weeks after the companies announced the introduction of feed gas to Train 3 on April 22.
"I applaud the hard work and commitment of the entire joint venture project team whose focus on safety and delivery during this dynamic time brought Train 3 to the state of producing liquefied natural gas," said Mark Coscio, McDermott's Senior Vice President for North, Central and South America, in a written statement.
"The teamwork and diligence they have placed on safety and health as we navigate through the current COVID-19 pandemic has enabled us to continue our operations and deliver the project."
McDermott and Chiyoda provided the engineering, procurement and construction for the Cameron LNG project since the project's initial award in 2014. The project includes three liquefaction trains with a projected export of 12 million tonnes per annum of LNG, or 1.7 billion cubic feet per day.
Cameron LNG is owned by affiliates of Sempra LNG LLC, Total, Mitsui & Co., Ltd. and Japan LNG Investment, LLC, a company owned by Mitsubishi Corporation and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha.
McDermott provides technology, engineering and construction solutions to the energy industry. Operating in over 54 countries, McDermott's resources include a diversified fleet of specialty marine construction vessels and fabrication facilities around the world.
To contact the author, email bertie.taylor@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Vice President of Content | Rigzone
- Permian Tank Contract Goes to Danos
- Cameron's Train 3 Starts Producing LNG
- HollyFrontier Announces Executive Changes
- API Names New Upstream VP
- Oil Prices Surging After Plunging into Abyss
- Biden Would Stop Keystone XL Pipeline for Good
- Exxon Buys Offshore Suriname Stake from Petronas
- Rystad Sees First Global Gas Demand Drop in 11 Years
- NextDecade Pushes FID on Rio Grande LNG to 2021
- Spirit Energy Awards Complex Modifications Contract
- Natural Gas Prices Could Double Next Year
- ProPetro Loses More Workers in Midland
- No One Expected Shale Cuts to Happen So Fast
- Permian Rig Count Losses Stay in Double Digits
- US Judge Upholds Keystone XL Ruling
- Exxon Unit Extends Tender Offer Again
- Energy Worker Survey Finds Remote Preference
- Permian Report Supports View Price Crash Has Passed
- Gavilan is Latest Shale Player Pursuing Bankruptcy
- Hornbeck Offshore Seeking Lender Approval for Chapter 11
- Halliburton Faces Another Set of Layoffs
- Louisiana Layoffs, Shut-ins Happening Faster Than Expected
- The Outlook for US Oil and Gas Production
- Halliburton Lays Off Additional Staff in Houston
- Oil Expected to Reach $100 Again
- Oilfield Services Headcount Continues to Shrink
- Historic Oil Rout Poised to Bust Shale
- US Rig Count Falls to 465
- Williams Makes Deepwater Deal with Chevron and Total
- Chesapeake Adopts Poison Pill After Shares Plummet