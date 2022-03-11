Cameron LNG Gets New President

Cameron LNG has revealed that Whitney Fairbanks has been named president of the company.

Prior to joining Cameron LNG, Fairbanks served as a managing member of El Bucare Consulting, LLC. He also previously held various leadership roles at Hunt Oil Company, including vice president for strategy and planning; vice president and general manager, Hunt LNG Operating Company; and general manager, Hunt Marcellus.

Hunt LNG Operating Company is the operator of Peru LNG, which comprises of a 4.4 million ton per annum LNG liquefaction plant, a 250-mile natural gas pipeline and more than 400 employees, Cameron LNG highlighted. While at Peru LNG, Fairbanks led numerous successful initiatives centered around operational excellence, customer satisfaction, stakeholder engagement and facility expansion, Cameron LNG noted.

“Whit’s deep strategic, operational and commercial experience in the LNG industry including the successful leadership of complex joint venture companies will be an asset to Cameron LNG as we continue the safe and reliable operations of this world-class facility and advance the development of the expansion project,” Lisa Glatch, the chair of the board for Cameron LNG, said in a company statement.

Back in September last year, Cameron LNG announced that Farhad Ahrabi, the company’s CEO, would be retiring at the end of January 2022 after seven years of service with the business. Ahrabi orchestrated the creation of the first phase of the Cameron LNG export facility in Louisiana from the construction process to full commercial operations, Cameron LNG noted in a company statement at the time.

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve as the CEO of Cameron LNG during the period when we went from an aspiration to a world-class liquefied natural gas operating company,” Ahrabi said in September last year.

Cameron LNG Export Project

The Cameron LNG liquefaction facility is located just outside the southwest Louisiana town of Hackberry, straddling the boundary between Calcasieu and Cameron Parish. The project reached full commercial operations of Phase 1 in August 2020 and, to date, has exported more than 351 cargoes of U.S. natural gas to 29 countries worldwide, according to the company.

In October 2014, Cameron LNG officially announced intentions to move forward when its partners committed around $10 billion to construct the liquefaction facility. The Cameron LNG liquefaction export project includes three liquefaction trains with a projected export of 12 million tons per annum of LNG, or approximately 1.7 billion cubic feet per day, the company highlights on its website. Commercial operations for train 1, 2 and 3 were announced in August 2019, March 2020, and August 2020, respectively.

In 2016, Cameron LNG received all the regulatory approvals needed to expand its facility. In January 2022, the company requested a revision to its existing authorized permit from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission that proposes to modify the expansion project by adding a single LNG train with a production capacity of 6.75 million tons per annum instead of the currently authorized two trains at approximately 4.98 million tons per annum each.

Cameron LNG, which has its corporate headquarters in Houston, is jointly owned by affiliates of Sempra Infrastructure, TotalEnergies, Mitsui & Co., Ltd. and Japan LNG Investment LLC, a company which is jointly owned by Mitsubishi Corporation and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK).

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com