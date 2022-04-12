Cambozola Play Opener Spudded

Longboat Energy has announced the start of drilling operations on the Cambozola exploration well in Norway.

Described by Longboat as a “play opener”, and one of the largest gas prospects to be drilled in Norway in 2022, Cambozola is the primary prospect located in the PL1049/PL1049B/PL1049C licenses in the Northern North Sea. Gross unrisked mean prospective resources for the entire Cambozola prospect have been estimated at 159 million barrels of oil equivalent, Longboat, which owns a 25 percent stake in the asset, highlighted.

In the event of a successful discovery on Cambozola, there will be follow-up prospectivity on the licenses, Longboat outlined. The drilling of the Cambozola well 34/9-1S, operated by Equinor, is being undertaken by the Deepsea Stavanger semi-submersible drilling rig and is expected to take up to 14 weeks.

“Following on from our success on Kveikje announced last week, I am pleased that we have now commenced drilling operations on the sixth exploration well in our drilling program,” Helge Hammer, the chief executive of Longboat, said in a company statement.

“Longboat Energy’s remaining 2022 exploration program offers shareholders a unique opportunity to gain gas weighted drilling exposure targeting net mean prospective resource potential of 66 million barrels of oil equivalent with an additional 246 million barrels of oil equivalent of upside,” Hammer added in the statement.

Cambozola lies 18 miles northwest of the Equinor operated Kveikje discovery, which was announced by Longboat back on April 5. The company described the find as “significant” and noted that it had excellent reservoir quality. Equinor confirmed the Kveikje discovery on April 11, highlighting that it was the sixth discovery in this area since the autumn 2019.

“We are very pleased to make another discovery in this area that we regard to be commercial,” Lill H. Brusdal, Equinor’s vice president for the Troll area, said in a company statement referring to the Kveikje find.

“As we did with the other discoveries in this area, we will consider tying this discovery to the Troll B or C platform. By utilizing the existing infrastructure, we will be able to recover these volumes at a low cost and with low emissions,” Brusdal added in the statement.

In a statement posted on its website this week, Equinor outlined that, as part of its exploration strategy, the company will explore for volumes in mature areas, where discoveries can be tied into existing infrastructure to maximize the value of investments the company has made over 40 years. Equinor noted that it will drill between 20 and 30 exploration wells each year moving forward.

On January 7, Equinor announced that the company, together with its partner Wellesley, discovered oil in the Troll and Fram area in exploration wells 35/10-7 S and 35/10-7 A in the Toppand prospect. On November 1, 2021, Equinor announced that, together with partners PGNiG Upstream Norway and Longboat Energy Norway, it had found oil in exploration well 6407/1-9 - Egyptian Vulture.

