Calls For New Global Profits Windfall Taxes Are Misleading, OEUK Said

Massive profits made by Shell and BP in 2022 have resulted in calls for an increase in windfall tax but Offshore Energies UK claims that such a levy risks breaching global tax agreements.

Shell delivered profits of $39.9bn in 2022, double of the year before and the highest in its 115-year history. Its fourth-quarter adjusted net income of $9.81 billion was well ahead of the average analyst estimate of $7.97bn compiled by the company. It posted a profit of $39.87bn for the full year, beating the previous record of $28.4bn set in 2008.

The oil major also announced a planned 15% dividend hike. Furthermore, Shell will used its cash to drop its gearing to 18.9%, the lowest since 2015.

As for tax, Shell paid $100 million of windfall tax in the UK last year and expects that to reach $500 million in 2023.

BP posted an underlying RC profit in 2022 was $27.65 billion, compared to $12.81 billion in 2021. Operating cash flow was $8.28 billion in the previous quarter, $6.11 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, and $40.93 billion in 2022.

BP announced a dividend per ordinary share of 6.610 cents for the fourth quarter, which marked an increase of around 10 percent. The supermajor said it would pay $700 million in windfall tax for 2022.

Offshore Energies UK (OEUK), the trade body for the UK’s offshore energy industries and supply chain companies, said such a levy risked breaching global tax agreements and so could never be implemented.

Namely, for global oil and gas producers, UK operations will typically be just a fraction of their overall portfolio – probably less than 10 percent for the UK majors.

Mike Tholen, OEUK’s director of sustainability, said it was wrong to offer false hopes to hard-pressed consumers. “These calls for an increase in the UK windfall tax, linked to the global profits of energy producers, are deliberately misleading. The UK is subject to global tax agreements which say that it cannot tax profits made by companies outside of the UK. That means such a tax could never be implemented. It is irresponsible to pretend otherwise.”

“Companies operating within the UK already face a 75% windfall tax on profits made in UK waters – the highest for any industry. That means the UK government is the biggest beneficiary of the high prices generated by the Ukraine conflict,” he added.

OEUK added some notes regarding the relationship between global profits and UK taxation. According to the trade body, this confusion arises from the assumption that profits from global operations are subject to UK taxes.

This has led some to suggest that UK taxes like the windfall tax are applicable to the global profits announced by companies based or operating in the UK.

OEUK claims that the assumption is incorrect since oil and gas producers the relevant UK taxes apply only to profits made on oil and gas extracted in UK waters. The combined rate of these taxes is 75 percent, the highest rate for any UK sector. These UK taxes will also apply to profit earned by foreign-owned companies operating in UK waters but will not apply to profit earned by subsidiaries of UK companies operating overseas.

OEUK made it clear in its statement that it was inaccurate to suggest that UK taxes are applicable to global profits. The UK Treasury can only tax a company’s profit made from its UK operations and cannot tax revenues generated in other countries – because they have already been taxed in those countries.

“That rate of UK tax is already so high it risks driving companies out of UK waters. All parties have acknowledged that we will need oil and gas for decades to come. so why risk damaging our own secure supplies from the North Sea?”

“That will reduce production, undermine the UK’s energy security, destroy jobs and ironically, drive down tax revenues. It will also damage the skilled workforce needed to drive the transition to low carbon energies.”

“The key point here is that multinationals like Shell and BP are not single companies but groups, with multiple overseas subsidiaries. Most of their profits are made in other countries which is also where those profits are taxed. The UK cannot then impose a second tax just because the group has its headquarters in the UK. If we did, they would all leave.”

“It would also be invidious for the UK to tax profits made in other countries. The taxes on those revenues belong to the countries where they were generated. It would be wrong for another country’s revenues to be effectively seized by the UK.”

“Our industry wants to work with politicians of all parties to build the UK’s low-carbon energy future. We need long-term energy policy plus fiscal and regulatory stability if we are to achieve net zero,” Mike Tholen, OEUK’s sustainability director, stated.

