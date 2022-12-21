Calls For Iranian Forces to Close Strait of Hormuz
Set against the backdrop of continuing internal disquiet in Iran, media outlets loyal to the regime call for Iranian forces to close the Strait of Hormuz in response to what it cites as foreign intervention.
That’s what Dryad Global noted in its latest Maritime Security Threat Advisory (MSTA), adding that Egypt has assumed responsibility for the CTF (Combined Task Force) - 153 within the Red Sea area.
“The closure of the Strait of Hormuz is a popular call in Iran, especially in times of turbulence,” Dryad Global stated in the MSTA.
“However, in reality, Iran processes little capability to realize this. Further still this would be significantly against Iranian strategies interests,” Dryad Global added in the MSTA.
Last week, the Egypt State Information Service (SIS) website announced that Egyptian naval forces took over the command of CTF - 153 on December 13. The organization is tasked with combating illegal activities in the Red Sea, Bab el-Mandeb and the Gulf of Aden, SIS - which describes itself as the nation’s main informational, awareness and public relations agency - noted.
Military Spokesman Gharib Abdel-Hafiz said on his official Facebook page that this comes within the framework of efforts made by the Armed Forces, in cooperation with the United States and other countries, to face threats and challenges to security and stability of the region, SIS highlighted on its site.
According to an article posted on the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) website back in 2019, the Strait of Hormuz is the world’s most important oil transit chokepoint. In an update posted in April this year, Statista, which describes itself as a leading provider of market and consumer data, revealed that around 18 million barrels of oil passed through the Strait of Hormuz every day in 2020.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Calls For Iranian Forces to Close Strait of Hormuz
- EU Agrees To Temporarily Limit Excessive Gas Prices
- Aker Solutions Breaks Order Intake Record With Aker BP Deals
- Gas Prices At Cheapest Levels Since June 2021
- Brookfield's $12.3B Origin Takeover Bid On Track
- ExxonMobil Now Larger Than Tesla
- Cold Weather Not Expected To Disrupt Oil And Gas Production Severely
- One Dead in Non-Work-Related Incident on Rig Offshore Qatar
- Companies Flag Labor Issues in Oil and Gas
- Magnitude 5.4 Quake Hits Texas
- USA Energy Sec Offers Olive Branch to Oil Industry
- BofA Reveals 2023 Oil Price Forecast
- Ten Energy Industry Predictions For 2023
- Top Headlines: Turkey Makes Oil Discovery Worth $12B
- Massive Johan Sverdrup Field Flowing Oil From Both Phases
- What Is Stifling Oil's Upward Momentum?
- What's Next for Outgoing Shell Boss?
- Turkey Makes Oil Discovery Worth $12 Billion
- Global Oil Market Flashes Warnings
- New Mexico Is About to Produce More Oil Than Mexico
- Top Headlines: Biden Requests $500MM for Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- Biden Requests $500MM for Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- USA Loses Rigs
- Jones Act Is Making The US Diesel Shortage Worse
- The USA Did Not Run Out of Diesel Last Monday
- One Dead in Non-Work-Related Incident on Rig Offshore Qatar
- Shell Starts Drilling High-Impact Gas Well Off UK