California's Anti-Gas Price Gouging Law Takes Effect

Landmark legislation in the USA penalizing companies that inflate gas prices beyond maximum gross refining margins came into force in California state Monday.

Senator Nancy Skinner last year introduced Senate Bill No.2, which amends the Public Resources Code, claiming gasoline prices stayed high despite crude falling and levies staying put. Governor Gavin Newsom signed it into law March 28, making California the first state to legislate against gas price gouging.

“California is delivering on our promise to hold Big Oil accountable. These new transparency laws will help us track refiners’ profits and shine a light on price manipulation so Californians aren’t vulnerable to the greedy whims of Big Oil”, Newsom said in a press release Monday.

“And this is just the start – we’re standing up the nation’s first Big Oil watchdog to monitor the industry 24/7, rooting out illegal price gouging in real-time to help you keep money in your pocket.”

The legislation creates an independent watchdog, the Division of Petroleum Market Oversight, and authorizes the California Energy Commission to set a sanctions scheme against violators.

Price Control Mechanism

The commission, as instructed by the law, requires vendors in the state to submit to it daily transaction details of previous-day activities. All refinery operators in the state are also mandated to report volume, cost and refining margin data to the commission every after 30 days.

These will help the commission determine whether to set a maximum gross refining margin and at what level.

“The penalty shall be a percentage of the amount by which the refiner’s gross gasoline refining margin excluding state program costs exceeds the maximum gross gasoline refining margin, converted from dollars per barrel to dollars per gallon, multiplied by the number of gallons sold by the refiner during the calendar month”, the legislation text says.

‘Profiting off Californians' Pain’

From August to October 2022 California residents paid some of the highest ever gasoline prices in the state even though the price of petroleum declined and taxes and fees saw no change, the bill text notes.

“Much of this increase was caused by refiners, which increased the costs and profits they added to the price California consumers paid at the pump, leading to prices that were substantially higher per gallon than average prices in the rest of the United States”, it says.

Eighty consumer and environmental campaign groups in January jointly wrote a letter pushing for the passage of the bill, highlighting the profits amassed by companies.

“California's big five oil refiners posted overall profits of $67.6 billion in the first nine months of 2022 – nearly quadruple the $17.6 billion recorded for the same period in 2021. The five refiners -- Chevron, Marathon, PBF, Phillips 66 and Valero -- make 97% of the gasoline in California”, the groups, which included Consumer Watchdog and Greenpeace USA, said in the January 20, 2023 letter.

“While Californians paid as much as $2.60 more for their gasoline than average US gasoline prices, California oil refiners continued to post record-breaking windfall profits—literally profiting off Californians' pain at the pump”, they added.

“Oil refiners' reports to their investors showed that the companies more than doubled their margin from refining gasoline in California from an average of 32 cents per gallon over the last twenty years to 69 cents per gallon in the first nine months of 2022. Moreover, their California refining profits were 30% greater than their refining profits reported anywhere else in the nation or world.

“Setting a windfall profits cap on refining gasoline will save consumers billions of dollars."

‘Misguided’ Legislation

A related measure at the federal level, the Consumer Fuel Price Gouging Prevention Act (HR7688), has been pending, facing opposition from the industry.

Lobby group American Petroleum Institute (API) has opposed government regulation of fuel prices insisting they are determined by market forces.

“Prices at the pump currently reflect – to name a few factors – workforce and supply-chain challenges, increasing demand post-pandemic, and lagging supply due to government policy”, API president for federal relations Lem Smith said in an article May 18, 2022 opposing HR7688, calling it “misguided price-gouging legislation”.

He said to hold down prices, “Washington policymakers should consider policies that would foster additional investment and bring on new energy supplies, which the U.S. and our allies abroad are desperate to secure now and over the long-term”.

