California Gasoline Hits Unwelcome Mark

California is already the home of the nation's most expensive retail gasoline.

California, already the home of the nation’s most expensive retail gasoline, added another unhappy superlative with the biggest weekly jump in the state’s history.

The average price for self-serve regular rose by 75 cents a gallon to $5.69, according to an American Automobile Association survey released Thursday. In Los Angeles-Long Beach, prices averaged $5.78 per gallon, up 77 cents from a week ago. San Diego experienced a 73-cent increase to $5.71 a gallon, the group said.

Gas prices were rising all over the country as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine injected volatility into the oil market. Brent oil soared to as high as $139.13 a barrel at the start of this week before falling to trade near $111 on Friday.

The AAA warned of further possible supply disruptions at PBF’s Torrance refinery in Southern California, which has a capacity of 155,000 barrels per day.

Governor Gavin Newsom this week in his State of the State address proposed a tax rebate to help cushion the pain for commuters.