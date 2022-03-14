California Gasoline Hits Unwelcome Mark
California, already the home of the nation’s most expensive retail gasoline, added another unhappy superlative with the biggest weekly jump in the state’s history.
The average price for self-serve regular rose by 75 cents a gallon to $5.69, according to an American Automobile Association survey released Thursday. In Los Angeles-Long Beach, prices averaged $5.78 per gallon, up 77 cents from a week ago. San Diego experienced a 73-cent increase to $5.71 a gallon, the group said.
Gas prices were rising all over the country as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine injected volatility into the oil market. Brent oil soared to as high as $139.13 a barrel at the start of this week before falling to trade near $111 on Friday.
The AAA warned of further possible supply disruptions at PBF’s Torrance refinery in Southern California, which has a capacity of 155,000 barrels per day.
Governor Gavin Newsom this week in his State of the State address proposed a tax rebate to help cushion the pain for commuters.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Vessels Collide Near Chevron Docks in Mississippi
- BP And Eni Combine Angolan Upstream Businesses
- Look For Higher Oil Prices and More Pain at the Pump
- January Employment In Texas Oil And Gas Industry Increases
- IOG Flows First Saturn Banks Gas. BP Gas Sale Agreement In Place.
- Fitch Solutions Analysts Hold $82 2022 Oil Forecast
- Hedge Funds Make Record Cut to Bullish Oil Bets
- California Gasoline Hits Unwelcome Mark
- BW Offshore Sells Another FPSO For Scrap
- Petroplan Expands Middle East Presence
- Largest Oil Resource In North America On Its Net-Zero Way
- Russian Oil Tanker Fleet Coming to a Standstill
- No Bidders For Incredibly Cheap Russian Oil
- EIA Makes Huge 2022 Oil Price Forecast Adjustment
- Oil Prices Could Hit $240 This Summer
- There Is Definitely Potential for an OPEC+ Collapse
- Top Headlines: North America Drops Rigs and More
- USA Oil Executives Meet with Biden Officials
- Expert Explains This Week's Oil Price Moves
- Equinor Starts Drilling 36 Million Barrel North Sea Well
- Largest Oil Resource In North America On Its Net-Zero Way
- TotalEnergies Makes Significant New Oil Find
- Russian LNG Tankers Heading For UK Must Be Stopped, Union Says
- North America Drops Rigs
- Russian Firm Buys Mexican Acreage In The Middle Of Ukraine Invasion
- Transocean Rakes In Five New Deals. Four Rigs Heading To GOM
- Shale Giants Swear They Won't Drill More
- Russia-Ukraine Impact on USA Gasoline Prices
- All Pipeline Infrastructure in Appalachia at Risk
- Pantheon Hits Quality Oil At Theta West Well