California County Loses Bid to Reinstate Frac Ban
A coastal California county’s attempt to curb new oil and gas development suffered another blow when an appeals court upheld a ruling striking down a ban on new wells and fracking.
Monterey County voters in November 2016 passed a measure prohibiting land use in support of new oil and gas wells and fracking activities in unincorporated areas. Companies including Aera Energy LLC and Chevron Corp. sued, saying the ordinances were preempted by state and federal law.
After a trial, a state court judge sided with the companies, striking down the measures as a “pretextual attempt” by the county “to do indirectly what it cannot do directly.” On Tuesday, an appellate panel in San Jose upheld the decision, saying that the state has authority over all practices that “increase the recovery of oil and gas.”
“The mere fact that some local regulation of oil and gas drilling is within a local entity’s police power does not resolve the question of whether a particular local regulation is preempted by a particular state law,” the appeals court said. “If a local regulation conflicts with a state law, the local regulation exceeds the local entity’s power.”
Governor Gavin Newsom placed a nine-month moratorium on fracking in 2019 after new wells increased under his tenure and it was discovered agency staffers had industry connections. He sought a statewide ban. But legislation to prohibit the activity died in committee in April.
The appeals court case is Chevron USA v. County of Monterey, H045791, California Court of Appeal, Sixth Appellate District.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- BP To Buy All Crude Oil From Cliff Head Field
- Dems Begin Scrutiny of Abandoned Oil Equipment
- OGA Unveils New Digitized System
- Maersk Rig Drilling World Record Well Offshore Angola
- Energy Squeeze Triggers Unusual Cushing Decline
- California County Loses Bid to Reinstate Frac Ban
- RockRose Snaps Up 16 SSE's UK North Sea Assets
- Energy Sector Rally Continues
- Permian Shale Oil Is Booming Again
- First Fully Automated Land Rig Drills First Well
- TC Energy, Nikola in Large Scale Hydrogen Team Up
- North America Rig Count More Than Doubles
- Petrofac, Gazprom Team Up To Promote Russia's Energy Industry
- Top Headlines: Analysts Release Latest Oil Price Forecasts and More
- Chevron Pledges Net-Zero Operational Emissions By 2050
- Oil Bull Continues Run with WTI Closing Above $80
- USA EIA Bumps Up Oil Price Forecast
- Longboat Energy Strikes Oil, Starts Drilling For More
- Hurricane Sam Could Make USA Landfall This Week
- Top Headlines: Hurricane Sam Could Make USA Landfall This Week and More
- Energy Crisis Threatens to Hit USA Grids
- Analysts Release Latest Oil Price Forecasts
- Permian Shale Oil Is Booming Again
- First Fully Automated Land Rig Drills First Well
- Shell and ConocoPhillips in $9.5B Permian Deal
- Chevron CEO Warns of High Energy Prices
- Shell Sheds Egypt Onshore Assets Days After Permian Exit
- Warwick Buys $450MM of Texas Shale Assets