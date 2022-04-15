California Almost Runs Solely On Clean Energy This Month
California, which aims to have a carbon-free power grid within 25 years, got a short glimpse of that possibility earlier this month.
The state’s main grid ran on more than 97% renewable energy at 3:39 p.m. on Sunday, April 3, breaking a previous record of 96.4% that was set just a week earlier, the California Independent System Operator said Thursday in a statement.
“While these all-time highs are for a brief time, they solidly demonstrate the advances being made to reliably achieve California’s clean energy goals,” said California ISO CEO Elliot Mainzer said in the statement.
Power production from the sun and wind typically peak in the spring, due to mild temperatures and the angle of the sun allowing for an extended period of strong solar production, the grid operator said.
While hitting the new renewable record is remarkable, the state has found itself scrambling for power supplies during the past two summers as it has added more intermittent sources and retired natural-gas plants for environmental reasons.
California has set a target to have a zero-carbon power system by 2045.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Eni Offloads First Cargo From Mexican FPSO
- Europe Has No Immediate Alternative To Russia Gas, Putin Says
- Petrobras Gets $1.12 Bn For Atapu Stake From Shell
- Big U.S. Utilities Undermining Climate Goals, Study Claims
- Petronas Begins Production From Indonesian Offshore Well
- Petrobras Swears In New Chief Executive Coelho
- Exxon Working On CO2 Storage In Depleted Fields Off Australia
- Obsidian Wraps Up 2021 Drilling Campaign. Ups Guidance For 2022.
- AquaTerra Runs Inspection Program On Stena Drillship
- California Almost Runs Solely On Clean Energy This Month
- Vessel Sunk at Mariupol Port
- Saipem Crane Vessel Nearly Sinks With 275 People Onboard
- WATCH: Johan Castberg FPSO Arrives In Norway
- Oil Worker Shortage Hits Canada
- These are the Oil and Gas Workers Most in Demand in Texas Right Now
- Ukraine Seeks Russia Assets, Oil Fleet Seizure
- 13-Year Shell Journey to First Oil Shows Why USA Output Is Flat
- Murphy Oil Gets First Oil From King's Quay Platform In Gulf Of Mexico
- Top Headlines: Manchin Issues Advice for Testifying Oil Execs and More
- Extinction Rebellion Occupies Shell Headquarters In London
- A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico
- Oil Executives Refuse Democrat Request
- Vessel Sunk at Mariupol Port
- Top Headlines: A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico and More
- Top Headlines: Largest North America Oil Resource On Its Net-Zero Way
- Saipem Crane Vessel Nearly Sinks With 275 People Onboard
- Shunned Oil Piling Up Off China
- Manchin Issues Advice for Testifying Oil Execs
- USA Labels Aramco Attack Act of Terrorism
- Pantheon Theta West Well Exceeds Pre-Drill Estimates