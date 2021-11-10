Cairn Becomes Operator Of Five Deltic SNS Licenses
Oil and gas company Deltic Energy has completed the farm-out agreement for five of its gas licenses in the Southern North Sea with Cairn Energy.
To remind, Deltic Energy agreed to a farm-out with Cairn’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Nautical Petroleum Limited, in mid-August.
Under the agreement, Cairn would acquire a 60 percent interest in the P2428 (Cupertino Area) and P2567 (Cadence) licenses and a 70 percent interest in the P2560, P2561, and P2562 licenses located between the Breagh and Tolmount gas fields.
Deltic said that the company received necessary regulatory approvals from the UK Oil & Gas Authority (OGA) and that it entered into joint operating agreements with Cairn concerning the five licenses.
The company added that, under the terms of the farm-out, Cairn paid Deltic a consideration of $1 million by way of contribution towards historic back costs.
Following the completion of the farm-out, Deltic retained a 40 percent interest in the P2428 and P2567 licenses as well as a 30 percent interest in P2560, P2561, and P2562.
Cairn will now be funding 100 percent of an agreed work program for each of the five licenses up to the point of making a drill or drop decision on each license.
Deltic further stated that, following a drilling decision being made on either of P2428 and P2567, Cairn would fund 70 percent of the costs of whichever well was drilled first, subject to a gross well cost cap of $25 million. Cairn will also become the operator of all five licenses.
"Completion of this transformational multi-license farm out marks the formal commencement of our partnership with Cairn which will see significant investment being made in Deltic's strategic Southern North Sea gas exploration portfolio. Ahead of the completion of the transaction, we have already begun working with Cairn to progress activities on the licenses,” Graham Swindells, chief executive of Deltic Energy, said.
“I am particularly pleased that the new 3D seismic survey has commenced so quickly after the announcement of the farm out, demonstrating a shared commitment to immediately accelerate the development of these licenses and hence timeline to potential drilling.
“We look forward to building our partnership with Cairn, as we continue to develop our conveyor belt of Southern North Sea gas prospects towards drilling," Swindells added.
It is worth noting that, since the announcement of the farm-out, the shooting of 3D seismic data over License P2428 and surrounding areas has started.
ION Geophysical is currently in the process of acquiring seismic data focused on the Plymouth Zechstein Reef Prospect and will de-risk future drilling. The survey is expected to be completed before the end of November with processed data due to be delivered in the second quarter of 2022.
In other related company news, Cairn Energy revealed earlier this month its plans to change its company name to Capricorn Energy, effective from December 13, 2021, while its LSE stock ticker will remain CNE.
12
View Full Article
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Editor | Rigzone
- Maersk Drilling Merging With Noble Corporation
- USA EIA Releases Latest Oil Price Forecast
- Aquaterra To Work On Conversion Of BW Energy Jack-Up Rig
- White House Not Considering Enbridge Pipeline Shutdown
- Neptune Gets OGMP Gold Standard Status
- Cairn Becomes Operator Of Five Deltic SNS Licenses
- Biden Urges Net Zero Aviation by 2050
- Equinor Awards Wisting FPSO FEED To Aker Solutions
- USA Funds Tech Turning Buildings into Carbon Storage
- Majors Need 4 More Years to Surpass Pre-Covid Payouts
- Pioneer Announces $3.25B Permian Deal
- Traders Waffle Back and Forth on Conflicting Signals
- Top Headlines: Shell CEO Talks Shell Break Up at Web Summit and More
- Guyana Auctioning New Offshore Blocks By Q3 of 2022
- COP Produces Pact to End Fossil Fuel Funding
- OPEC+ Set for Geopolitical Showdown
- USA Has Arsenal of Tools to Battle High Oil Prices
- Airlines Act as If $80 Oil Is Heading Higher
- Biden Quest for Oil Relief Turns to Tuesday Data
- Look For Continued Pacing Towards $100 Oil
- First Fully Automated Land Rig Drills First Well
- Iran News Sends Oil Prices Lower
- Saudis Launch First Offshore Oil Platform Inspired Tourism Project
- Schlumberger Sees $Multibillion Global Revenue in 3Q
- Maersk Rig Drilling World Record Well Offshore Angola
- Canadian Oil Collapses at Cushing
- USA EIA Bumps Up Oil Price Forecast
- Shell Announces New Directors
- Valaris Drillship Coming Out Of Lay-Up For Petrobras
- Top Headlines: Energy Crisis Threatens to Hit USA Grids and More