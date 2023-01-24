Cadeler Tags Semco Maritime To Upgrade O-Class WFIV Cranes

Cadeler has contracted Semco Maritime to upgrade the main crane capacity on its two O-class wind farm installation vessels (WFIV) Wind Orca and Wind Osprey. Semco Maritime has previously fitted new and extended crane booms on these two wind farm installation vessels.

Under the contract for vessel modifications, Semco Marine’s scope of work comprises planning and supplier coordination as well as fabrication and installation of a new boom rest, reinforcement of the crane pedestal, and various electrical and mechanical upgrades during the installation of new and improved cranes supplied by GustoMSC.

Fabrication of an estimated 300 tons of steel structures will be initiated in early 2023 with planned installation on both vessels in the Port of Rotterdam from late 2023 and over a 5-month period.

“We are thrilled that Cadeler has awarded us this important assignment, and we look forward to continuing the great cooperation, which we have enjoyed on several projects in recent years. We will leverage our in-house capabilities across disciplines in the fabrication process and subsequent installation to ensure a safe and efficient upgrade of the two vessels,” says Senior Proposal Manager, Rig & Offshore Marine, Semco Maritime, Peter Rygaard Nielsen.

Currently, Wind Osprey and Wind Orca are both equipped with cranes with a lifting capacity of 1,200 metric tons and a 433 feet hook height above deck. The boom’s design focuses on providing efficient wind turbine installation. These specifications make them capable of handling the new generation of wind turbine generators, including the SG 11.193 DD, V164-10.0 MW, V174-9.5 MW, and GE Haliade-X 12MW.

With the wind turbines increasing in size, the demand for larger cranes has pushed Cadeler to seek upgrades for its O-class vessels. The new cranes will have a lifting capacity of 1,600 metric tons at a radius of 131 feet.

